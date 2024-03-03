Nevada collects fifth win in a row after holding off Fresno State

Playing on a snowy Friday night in Reno, the Wolf Pack needed to stay out of the cold and continue its winning streak. A matchup against Fresno State was an easy trap game since the Bulldogs almost upset Utah State a few days ago.

Even with Kenan Blackshear out for a second straight game, Nevada stepped up and was able to beat Fresno State 74-66. With two games to go, Nevada is on a five-game winning streak and currently in third place in the Mountain West.

Scoring Summary

1st Half

Fresno State 24 - Nevada 37

2nd Half

Fresno State 42 - Nevada 37

Final: Fresno State 66, Nevada 74

Offense

With Blackshear out, Nevada’s offense has had no issue filling in. With the likes of Hunter McIntosh, Tré Coleman, and Tyler Rolison, a new identity has been discovered for Nevada. That identity is the Pack’s jump shooting.

Against Fresno State, Nevada shot 53 percent from the field. It also shot 44 percent from the three, making it the fourth consecutive game where Nevada’s three-point shooting has been above 40 percent.

Nevada’s original identity was driving into the paint and either making baskets there or drawing fouls. We all remember how bad Nevada’s three-point shooting was early on in the season. In tonight’s matchup, Nevada only scored 20 points in the paint. That means 43 points came from the jump shot, with the Pack totaling 11 threes.

Guys like McIntosh, who went 4-7 from three and picked up 12 points, have been a big reason for the three-point surge.

Jarod Lucas led the team in scoring with 21 points, shooting a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line and 50 percent from the three. Nick Davidson was right behind with 19 points, collecting six rebounds and three assists.

Defense

Nevada did excellent holding Fresno State down for the majority of the game. There was a slip-up in the second half that opened a window for a Bulldogs comeback, but Nevada was able to shut it down quickly.

Coleman was playing lockdown defense in this one picking up four blocks. On paper, Fresno State didn’t do too bad shooting with 42.6 percent shooting from the field. The Bulldogs also scored 30 points in the paint, but Nevada did well forcing the jumper outside of that.

Fresno State also had four players hit double digits, three of them being from the starting five. Isaiah Hill and Isaac Taveras led Fresno State with 16 points each, with Hill shooting three 3’s in this one.

Nevada was able to outrebound Fresno State by five (30-25) but also lost the turnover battle 12-9. The Bulldogs got within seven points towards the end of the second half, and ultimately won the second half 42-37. But, a few threes made by Nevada including some great defense held off Fresno State.

What’s Next

Only two games remain in the regular season before we begin looking at MW and NCAA Tournaments. First up will be a trip to Idaho to face Boise State, who Nevada lost to at home back in January.

This is going to be a HUGE game for Nevada, as Boise State has a half-game lead over Nevada in the Mountain West. A win for the Wolf Pack will put them a half-game out of first place with a game to go, so Nevada will need to pull out everything for this one.

Hopefully, Blackshear can return for this one, but Nevada’s offense has shown it can handle his missed presence.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. PST on Tuesday, March 5 at ExtraMile Arena.