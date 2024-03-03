Utah State looks for a strong finish heading into March

Utah State (24-5; 12-4) is a half-game ahead of Boise State for first place in the Mountain West as the Aggies prepare to get stronger in March. The Aggies were projected to finish 9th in the conference in the pre-season order of finish rankings, and Utah State has more than exceeded expectations. Two weeks from now, Utah State could be looking at being the top overall seed in the conference tournament as the Mountain West prepares to send a potential conference record number of teams into the March Madness tournament.

Most recently, the Aggies survived an overtime scare at Fresno State after taking down San Diego State at home. While Utah State is now tied for first in the conference, February was a little of an up-and-down month for the Aggies. Utah State managed to grab big wins over Boise State (80-61) and San Diego State (68-63), but the Aggies also lost three games in February to San Diego State (81-67), Nevada (77-63), and Colorado State (75-55), in games that were not very close. Over the next three games, Utah State faces Air Force, San Jose State, and New Mexico. This has been a weird season of college basketball with plenty of teams that should not be winning getting big-time wins; an example from the Mountain West is the Air Force beating New Mexico in the Pitt. That is just a reminder that no team is safe, especially with March's craziness to this sport. For Utah State to clinch the regular season title, they probably need to win out, and New Mexico to end the season will not be an easy game.

The leading scorer for Utah State throughout this season has been junior forward Great Osobor, who has scored 17.9 points per game. Osobor also leads the team in rebounds per game (9.2) and blocks per game (1.4), while senior guard Darius Brown II leads the team in assists per game (6.3) and steals per game (1.4). Three other Utah State players are averaging double-digit points this season in senior guard Ian Martinez (12.9 points per game), Darius Brown II (12 points per game), and freshman guard Mason Falslev (11.4 points per game). Utah State has a lot of depth, and it has shown throughout this season.

Currently, Utah State is projected to be a 5 Seed in the South Region by Jerry Palmer of CBS Sports, and a 7 Seed in the West Region by Joe Lunardi of ESPN. By CBS Sports metrics, the Aggies are projected to play Grand Canyon in the first round, and by ESPN metrics, Utah State is projected to face Virgina in Omaha. The highest seed that Utah State has ever received in the March Madness tournament is a 10-seed. The Aggies will be looking to move further on this year than last after coming up short against Missouri in the first round last year. After beating Air Force on Friday night the Aggies are still in position to take the regular season conference crown by the end of next Friday. Conference championship week starts on March 11th and the Mountain West begins the tournament on Wednesday, March 13th.