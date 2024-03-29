Mountain West Reacts Results: San Diego State, Conference Grades

We asked the questions, you voted on the answers, and now we provide the results.

Fans think win, but end up losing.

The slight majority of fans thought San Diego State could keep their winning ways going and find a way to beat UConn. However, just like last year in the championship game, the Huskies showed they are a better team and won pretty easily. Still a strong showing for the Aztecs.

Average grade for the Mountain West.

Most fans think the Mountain West deserves a C for what they did in the NCAA Tournament this year. Although about a quarter of voters are giving them a D. It’s tough because getting a lot of teams in is a success, but only two teams making it past the first round is not. Oh well.