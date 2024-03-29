Mountaintop View 3-29-24 Aztec results, Pack priorities, Lewis redemption, athlete honors

The final MW team in the NCAA Tournament could not keep up with the defending champions in last year’s championship game rematch. So now basketball attention will turn to both coach and player movement as the transfer portal never rests for long. There is also content from other sports as we enter the final March weekend. Enjoy!!
San Diego State battles but can’t stop season from ending
Top-five roster priorities for Nevada men’s basketball this offseason
The Wolf Pack could return a solid nucleus of players for next season. Here is what needs to happen to accomplish that and add to it.
From savant to scapegoat to savior? Sean Lewis takes over San Diego State ready to lead Aztecs into new era
Life comes at you quickly some times and especially when you are coaching at the highest levels of college football. Lewis went from puppet master to scapegoat in three months at the University of Colorado last season, but has a solid record of achievement in his coaching resume’. That what the Aztecs bought and hope to see come to fruition on the field this season.
Mountain West Announces 2024 Indoor Track & Field Athletes of the Year
A New Mexico freshman and a Colorado State junior get named for their performances and accomplishments over this season.
MW Tennis Players of the Week
3 different MW schools had players honored for their play on the hardcourts last week. See who garnered the honors.
MW Men’s Golfer of the Week
A third-place finish in The Duck Invitational that had 12 top 100 teams in the field was enough to gain this Bulldog golfer the weekly award.
