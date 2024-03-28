Mountaintop View 3-28-24

Pitino, no longer in the running for Louisville job, talks commitment to Lobo basketball
Richard Pitino talks to Geoff Grammer of the Albuquerque Journal in a transparent look at his situation with Louisville and more about Lobos basketball.
It’s time that of the year
A pair of Utah State players into the transfer portal today, including Mason Falslev, one of the Mountain West's top freshmen last year. Here's our updated MW transfer portal tracker. Twenty players into the portal in the first 10 days.https://t.co/JimxASbadx— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) March 27, 2024
Rebels run out of gas
Final pic.twitter.com/PPs8kMMYan— UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) March 28, 2024
Hopefully stars of the present and future
Two of the best freshmen in the country #AtThePEAK | #MWMBB pic.twitter.com/lnkpLrKu9Y— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 27, 2024
On The Horizon:
Today - How to watch San Diego State vs. UConn in Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament
