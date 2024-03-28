How to watch San Diego State vs. UConn in Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament

How To Watch:
Thursday, March 28th
San Diego State vs University of Connecticut (5:39 pm MT) | Coverage: TBS/tru TV
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
UConn/San Diego State: San Diego State +11, O/U 136
Moneyline: -625 UConn, +455 San Diego State
(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)
Location: TD Garden, Boston Massachusetts
Last year the Aztecs hit a wall in the national champion game, as the Huskies won the title game comfortably. Look at the stat line from that game, and there are quite a few things that San Diego State must turn around if they want to reverse their fortunes this year.
- Shoot better: 32% from the field and 26% from three-point range isn’t going to cut it in any game, let alone the championship. Throw in 75% shooting from the free-throw line and there is plenty of room for improvement this time.
- Battle of the Boards: This one was pretty even, but UConn did enjoy a 40-34 advantage on the boards in the 2023 matchup SDSU will need to get any advantage they can now and winning the rebounding battle is a good start.
- Pass the ball: Similarly, San Diego State needs to play their team style of basketball. A balanced scoring attack is their strength and only managing seven assists (UConn had thirteen) last year isn’t going to cut it. Share the ball and pile up the assists.
- Limit fouls: The Aztecs committed twenty fouls last game, compared to the fifteen the Huskies got called for. It wasn’t a huge disparity, but this is another game within the game that would be beneficial to win.
