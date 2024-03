HP Ep. 45: Aztecs to the Sweet 16, the other 5 fall, Danny Sprinkle off to UW / Candidates, UNLV’s NIT run, transfer portal, AND preview of SDSU/UConn rematch!

Two teams remain in postseason play after a wild week of March Madness. A whole lot happened off the court as well, from portal entries to Sprinkle’s exit from Logan