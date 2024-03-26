HP Ep. 45: Aztecs to the Sweet 16, the other 5 fall, Danny Sprinkle off to UW / Candidates, UNLV’s NIT run, transfer portal, AND preview of SDSU/UConn rematch!

Welcome back to Hike’s Peak, thank you for coming back to the mountain! After a week of March Madness, only one team out of the #SixBidMW fought their way into the Sweet Sixteen, that being San Diego State! We’ll talk about every game (including UNLV’s NIT run), Danny Sprinkle leaving Logan for Washington, the biggest names hitting the transfer portal, and preview/predict the Aztecs rematch of last year’s championship game with number one overall seed UConn. Enjoy!

Summary:

Jaedon LeDee stars in both Aztec wins, thriller against #12 UAB, shellacking of #13 Yale Utah State thrashes #9 TCU, but has no answer for #1 Purdue Danny Sprinkle leaves for Washington after one season. Candidates for potential replacements Boise State’s offense goes cold in final minutes as Colorado dooms them in Dayton Colorado State embarasses Virginia in First Four, but historically bad 1st half ends their season against #7 Texas Nevada blows double digit lead in final minutes, heartbreaking end as #7 Dayton survives New Mexico has no magic left against #6 Clemson, lose by 21 UNLV sprints through first round of NIT, beat Princeton (which Jack covered in-person) and Boston College Hike’s Peak Player of the Round Awards 7 most notable MW players to enter transfer portal (MJ Amey Jr, Rytis Petraitis, & more) San Diego State vs UConn: the sequel. Preview, key stats, prediction

Episode link is here!

