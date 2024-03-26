2024 NCAA Tournament: Opening odds for San Diego State-UConn in the Sweet 16.

March Madness has lived up to its name so far following the first weekend. The tournament resumes Thursday. For the second year in a row, only San Diego State remains from the Mountain West Conference.

San Diego State was last year’s national runner-up in the tournament, and after winning their first two games, they find themselves in a rematch against the team who won the national championship last year, UConn.

This will easily be the toughest game of the tournament for the Aztecs, but they are no strangers to winning big games. beating #1 overall seed Alabama during last year’s tourney run. For the first time in NCAA Tournament, San Diego State will not be favored going into the game. Check out more below.

Mountain West DraftKings Sweet 16 Odds:

San Diego State vs. UConn:

Moneyline: -625 UConn, +455 San Diego State

Line: -11 San Diego State

O/U: 136

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)