Mountaintop View 3-26-24 MW Migration, Tourney recap, Rebels, Football and Gymnastics news

By RudyEspino
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-San Diego State vs Alabama-Birmingham Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Not surprisingly, but there is a Sprinkle in the forecast for the Seattle area as the Utah State Head MBB Coach is taking his winning ways to UDub. While this is top news, there is much more news/content from around the conference in this Tuesday edition. Enjoy!!

Death, taxes, player/coach movement...

And this...

And possibly this...

Recapping the Mountain West’s first week at the NCAA Tournament

Here is a game-by-game capsule of all the MW games last week and how the financial rewards adds up with at least one more MW game.

Forward returns, provides ‘incredible spark’ as Rebels extend season

The other MW MBB team still playing got a lift from their senior forward coming back to the court after missing last two games due to injury. The Rebels will play again Wednesday against top-seeded Seton Hall in the NIT.

Wyoming Finally Has a Player’s Coach … and It’s Paying Off

The term “players’ coach” can be ambiguous at times, but if you’re actually in the locker room you can tell what it means. See what the term means to Cowboy football players now that Jay Sawvel is the Wyoming head coach.

Broncos back to practice after spring break...

And the MW Gymnastics Champions get their next assignment

On the horizon:

  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: First Four/Round of 64
  • Later today: Hike’s Peak Podcast Episode 45
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Beef Jerky, MBB, and the College Football Playoff

