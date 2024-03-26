Mountaintop View 3-26-24 MW Migration, Tourney recap, Rebels, Football and Gymnastics news

Not surprisingly, but there is a Sprinkle in the forecast for the Seattle area as the Utah State Head MBB Coach is taking his winning ways to UDub. While this is top news, there is much more news/content from around the conference in this Tuesday edition. Enjoy!!

Utah State, once again, is in the market a basketball coach. Sprinkle left the program better than he found it with an NCAA tournament win, but the Aggies have seen so much turnover in the last few years, and now they have more to deal with. Critical hire for AD Diana Sabau https://t.co/UbAyfYNxVF — The Aggship (@TheAggship) March 25, 2024

New Mexico G Jamal Mashburn, Jr. has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/LGKGv1ro6u — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 25, 2024

Reports out of Oklahoma State say Nevada's Steve Alford has expressed interest in the Cowboys' job. Oklahoma State has struck out on its top targets in recent days. https://t.co/JnDvqnhcDN — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) March 25, 2024

Here is a game-by-game capsule of all the MW games last week and how the financial rewards adds up with at least one more MW game.

The other MW MBB team still playing got a lift from their senior forward coming back to the court after missing last two games due to injury. The Rebels will play again Wednesday against top-seeded Seton Hall in the NIT.

The term “players’ coach” can be ambiguous at times, but if you’re actually in the locker room you can tell what it means. See what the term means to Cowboy football players now that Jay Sawvel is the Wyoming head coach.

Broncos back to practice after spring break...

And the MW Gymnastics Champions get their next assignment

