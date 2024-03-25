Mountain West Connection Players of the Week: Tournament Edition

The Mountain West had six teams make the NCAA tournament. While the first week was a bit disappointing for the conference, there were some great individual performances in the opening round. This week’s awards are based off performances from the first round of the tournament.

Player of the Week

Jaedon LeDee (San Diego State)

LeDee put the Aztecs on his back in a tight game against UAB. He had, arguably, the best performance of his career going for 32 points and eight rebounds in the 69-65 win over the Blazers. LeDee continues to build an impressive resume for the NBA scouts.

Newcomer of the Week

Ian Martinez (Utah State)

The Maryland transfer had a dynamic performance in an impressive win for Utah State over TCU. Martinez had 21 points, four rebounds, and four assists for the Aggies in their 88-72 victory over the Horned Frogs.

Who were the top Mountain West performers from the first round of the NCAA tournament? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.