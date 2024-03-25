Mountaintop View 3-25-24. Aztecs win, Aggies lose, Cowboys start practicing, Bronco champions, Lady Rebels bow out.

It’s Monday, and we are back at it! The NCAA Tournament is gearing up for another big weekend. Sadly, the Mountain West is down to one team in the tournament following the first weekend.Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the World Wide Web below.

The Aztecs came out on fire in this one, playing with high intensity on both sides of the ball. Playing a fun style of team basketball, they moved the ball well and stifled Yale to force a lot of turnovers. They led by 24 at halftime and didn’t let up from there. It was more of the same in the second half, as San Diego State simply outclassed Yale, featuring an effective offense from both inside and outside, although Yale didn’t quit.

For the first 12 mins of this game, Utah State came out and held their own. They came out aggressive, executed their game plan, and played strong on the defensive end. However, some early foul trouble and a shooting slump with eight minutes left in the first half caused things to completely unravel and they were never able to recover. After that, Purdue’s superior talent took over and this one was a complete laugher by the end. Still, it shouldn’t take anything away from what the Aggies were able to accomplish this season.

New Wyoming head coach Jay Sawvel has been ready for this week since taking over last December. He is looking forward to position battles at offensive tackle, wide receiver, cornerback, defensive tackle as well as backup quarterback and backup safety. Even though they reached 9 wins last year, they want to build upon that success as there is plenty of room for improvement in conference play. Eyes will be on new starting QB Evan Svoboda as he takes charge of the offense and has also been one of the players leading the charge in the weight room. There will even be two open practices for the public to come out and watch. Excitement abounds.

Broncos are Gymnastics Champs.

UNDEFEATED IN THE MOUNTAIN WEST! YOUR BRONCOS ARE THE 2024 MW CHAMPIONS!!!! #BleedBlue | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/EJTvQ64LkU — Boise State Gymnastics (@BroncoSportsGYM) March 24, 2024

Lady Rebels drop their tournament game.

Spring Ball Schedules:

Air Force: Feb 8- early March (spring game likely March 9)

Boise State: March 11- April 20 (Spring Game)

Colorado State: March 19- April 20 (Spring Game)

Fresno State: March 15- April 27 (Spring Game)

Hawaii: Jan 29- Feb 25 (Spring Game)

Nevada: March 12-April 16 (Spring Game April 13)

New Mexico: March 26- April 20 (Spring Game)

San Diego State: March 12- April 20 (Spring Game)

San Jose State: March 19-April 27 (Spring Game)

UNLV: March 2- April 6 (Spring Game)

Utah State: March 19- April 20 (Spring Game)

Wyoming: March 26- April 27 (Spring Game)

On the horizon: