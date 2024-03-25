Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 3-25-24.

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

Mountain West teams have been focusing on the 2025 cycle for some time now, handing out offers at a rapid pace. This week, there were 16 new offers spread out among 8 teams. Of those offers, over a third of them came from San Diego State, with six new offers handed out. UNLV was active this week as well, with three of their own. Air Force also gained a commitment this week.

For the first time in this new cycle, it actually felt like March recruiting, meaning things were much more on the lighter side. This makes sense as many teams are now conducting their spring practices adn once again focusing on their current roster as opposed to futures ones.

This week, since San Diego State handed out the most offers, they take a week of the 2025 cover photo.

Class of 2025 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 1

San Jose State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

Starting today, and through mid-April, we are in a quiet period. This basically means coaches can have contact with recruits on campus, but not off campus. This is the time of year when Junior Days mostly occur.

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 2 recruits this cycle

Visit Recap:

OL Ata Matau (UNLV)

“Coach Odom and his staff were very good to me and my family! They are building something at UNLV, and I would love to be a part of it! think the staff is very down to business which I love them. Coach Vice is also one of the better O-line coaches in the nation! I plan to come back on an OV!”

Commitment Spotlight:

DL Eliah Logo (UNLV)

“UNLV’s football program has had great success with Coach Odom and his staff. His staff has done an incredible job this season. Unlv was the first school to offer me as a Sophomore. They have a great academic program and the facilities are amazing. Coach Odom and the coaches have a great plan for me to be a part of their program. I love the game day experience at Allegiant Stadium. The players welcome me, and I appreciate the family atmosphere when I’m around the team. The future is bright, and I look forward to being a part of this awesome program.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

2026 WR Quincy Shelton was offered by Colorado State

LB Isaiah Iosefa was offered by Fresno State

TE Justice Taufa was offered by Hawaii

OL Brayden Walton was offered by Nevada

LB Alexander Green was offered by San Diego State

DB Mana Carvalho was offered by San Diego State

DB Trey Glasper was offered by San Diego State

WR Peyton Cunningham was offered by San Diego State

TE Gavin Garretson was offered by San Diego State

DB Aiden Manutai was offered by San Diego State

OL Henry Hatada was offered by San Jose State

DB Tahj Crutchfield was offered by San Jose State

DB Juan-Milleon Aguilar was offered by UNLV

EDGE Kameron Brown was offered by UNLV

2027 TE Judah Lancaster was offered by UNLV

QB Mason Drube was offered by Utah State

Visits:

Commits:

LB Justin Selway committed to Air Force

Decommits

