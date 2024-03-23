2024 NCAA Tournament: Opening odds for Utah State-Purdue in second round

March Madness has had a thrilling few days of action so far and it continues this weekend with another two days full of games. The Mountain West Conference had two teams advance to the second round this year, San Diego State, and Utah State. This is actually a step forward compared to last year, when only one team made it past the first round.

Utah State had put together a tremendous season, taking care of business to win the regular season Mountain West title and secure the second-highest conference seed in the NCAA Tournament. They continued their strong play in the opening round by beating TCU handily, 88-72.

Now they have a quite tougher battle, facing one-seed Purdue on Sunday. The Aggie’s successful season will be put to the test, but they have defied expectations all season, so it wouldn’t be a complete shock to see them hang tough all game and find a way to win by the end of the game.

Mountain West DraftKings Round Two Odds:

Utah State vs. Purdue:

Moneyline: +455 Utah State, -625 Purdue

Line: +11.5 Utah State

O/U: 149

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)