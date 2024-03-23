2024 NCAA Tournament: Opening odds for San Diego State-Yale in second round

March Madness has had a thrilling few days of action so far and it continues this weekend with another two days full of games. The Mountain West Conference had two teams advance to the second round this year, San Diego State, and Utah State. This is actually a step forward compared to last year, when only one team made it past the first round.

San Diego State was last year’s national runner-up in the tournament, and for the second year in a row, they match up against a thirteen seed in the second round, as opposed to a tougher game facing a four seed.

That doesn’t mean it will be a cakewalk for the Aztecs, as Yale was able to pull off a huge upset against Auburn in their opening round game. However, it does make San Diego State the favorite heading into Sunday’s matchup.

Mountain West DraftKings Round Two Odds:

San Diego State vs. Yale:

Moneyline: +185 Yale, -225 San Diego State

Line: -5.5 San Diego State.

O/U: 128.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)