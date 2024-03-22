Mountaintop View 3-22-24 Rebels advance, Thursday scores, Friday Notes, Top Tumblers, Bronco best transfers

The Mountain West Conference was quite upset with their individual team seedings (other than San Diego State) and went into this week’s games with a unified “disrespect” card. However, Thursday’s action had one team not being able to hold a substantial lead and another come close but not able to complete a second half comeback, leaving the conference with a 1-3 tourney record. Today we will see the conference tournament and regular season champions, along with the conference flagship team hit the hardwood. We also see which gymnasts were named all-conference and who are the Boise State top football portal transfers. Enjoy!!

Not to be lost in the March Madness shuffle, the MW also has a team participating in the NIT. UNLV wins to continue their season and here are some news and notes on the game.

Wolf Pack loses 17 point lead and first-round game...

The great college career of Isaiah Stevens comes to an end...

Colorado State's season comes to a close in Charlotte pic.twitter.com/IK6POaupC3 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 22, 2024

Since their dominant run began in 2010, the constant for the Aztec basketball program has been stellar defense. That continues to be their calling card as they prepare to face UAB in the first round of the NCAA Tournament later this morning.

Returning to the Big Dance for the first time in a decade, the Lobos may have to remove the “us-against-the-world” tag as they are favorites in their first-round game against Clemson. Can they continue their late-season gelling into today’s game?

The recently named MW Player of the Year doesn’t lack for confidence in his play. Read about his upbringing as he leads the Aggies into their NCAA Tournament game tonight against TCU.

The MW announces this year’s Gymnastics All-MW Team

First-year Head Coach Spencer Danielson has brought in 9 new transfer players. Who are considered the top five for the 2024 season?

On the horizon: