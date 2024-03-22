Mountain West Reacts Results: Tournament Seeding, NCAA Tournament Wins

We asked the questions, you voted on the answers, and now we provide the results.

Mountain West received rotten seeds.

This has gotten a lot of attention and discussion since Sunday. The vast majority of fans who voted thought the Mountain West seedings were too low compared to their season success. But like every other team, it’s up to them to win the games they are assigned to play.

MW Teams will have strong first round showing.

Outside of San Diego State, the Mountain West has struggled in the NCAA Tournament in recent years. Fans think they will reverse those fortunate this year, as about two-thirds of people think they will win either three or four of their first six games. In reality, Colorado State took care of business the first game but not the second, while Boise State and Nevada didn’t in the early going. Let’s hope New Mexico, San Diego State, and Utah State can reverse the conference’s fortunes later today.