0-10: Boise State unable to finish, loses to Colorado despite countless opportunities

Hope is an enchanting concept.

It’s not as farfetched as blind optimism.

But it isn’t as downtrodden and depressing akin to constant pessimism.

Hope is what gets us through times of strife and when it feels like the world is against you.

It may not be rooted in science or statistics, but it can be a powerful tool.

Fans of Boise State hoped that the Broncos would earn a respectable seed.

The coaching staff hoped that they would find their way into a good matchup in the opening round.

After being handed a “screwjob” of a seed by the selection committee, everyone in blue and orange hoped that this level of disrespect would be the match that would light Boise State’s hair on fire come Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio.

Longtime Bronco basketball supporters hoped that, just for once, Boise State could shoot the lights out of the building similar to what they have been on the receiving end of the last two years.

And the craziest part of all this amassed hope is that with just under six minutes to go in the second half, it looked as if the Broncos were going to finally pull away and punch their ticket to Indianapolis. After a layup by Tyson Degenhart put Boise State up four, Colorado missed a three-point attempt and as Roddie Anderson III corralled the rebound, he began looking to push the ball up the floor.

This was the moment.

A potential three-possession lead was in their grasp as the clock was beginning to draw closer to midnight.

But, in the same amount of time that every Bronco fan let that sneaky feeling of hope creep in, KJ Simpson stole the ball from Anderson and followed it with a layup.

A four-point swing that allowed the Buffaloes to stay in the fight.

The Buffs’ next possession was defended well by Boise State, but on a drive into the left side of the lane, two Broncos converged on Simpson - leaving Tristan de Silva wide open in the strongside corner.

Of course he made it.

That triple sparked an 11-0 Colorado run that would kill any remote chance that Boise State had of climbing their way back in.

Frankly, it was a miracle that Leon Rice’s crew was in it to begin with.

They shot the ball horribly.

34.3% from the field.

11.1% from three.

The one bright spot?

83.3% from the free throw line (on only six attempts).

Yes, the Broncos missed an insane amount of bunnies and point-blank shots at the rim, but I believe there is one critical stat that can help encapsulate why this team was limited from the get-go.

Four assists.

I don’t care how hard you work on the glass or what system you run.

That few assists is not going to win ball games.

There were so many times not only in Dayton, but throughout the course of the season where the lack of off-ball movement and cuts to and from the basket stagnated any offensive actions.

What can this stem from?

The lack of sheer athleticism and guys who can get you a bucket.

Everyone on this team fought with their heart on their sleeve and you could tell that this team had a level of unity and togetherness.

But...that can only get you so far.

Leon Rice and the rest of his staff have slowly built the roster from the ground up.

However, their performance against a Colorado team that didn’t play very well highlighted the fact that this team is two to three pieces away from having that “special” season that everyone keeps...hoping...for.

Need some type of score-first guard that can get his own shot off the dribble and can fly around the court. Max Rice will be considered an all-time great Bronco, owning some of the biggest moments in program history. With that being said, let’s call a spade a spade. He had some tremendous games and some rather poor outings. As the season wound down, it looked as if he was pressing more than usual. If we look at the rest of the Mountain West, a majority of the teams playing in March have a dynamic backcourt and those that are at the top have the best odds of making a run in the NCAA tournament.

That’s not a coincidence.

Currently on the roster, Chris Lockett Jr., Andrew Meadow and Kobe Young are the three that come to mind. In the wings, two recruits could come in and play early - Pearson Carmichael and Julian Bowie.

2. Can’t settle for position-less basketball when it comes to the frontcourt. It’s great having Tyson Degenhart and O’Mar Stanley on the frontlines, but neither are that big - both standing at 6’8. Give me a big man that is at least 6’10 and is long. Players of yesteryear that come to mind include San Diego State’s Nathan Mensah and Utah State’s Neemias Queta. I would bet a sizable amount of dinero that there will be a guy in the transfer portal that could fill that billing.

3. Figure out if outside help needs to be brought in to fill the point guard position. Roddie Anderson III took his time figuring out his role this year and yes, he is young.

But man, take a look around the league.

Donovan Dent at New Mexico.

Dedan Thomas Jr. at UNLV.

With a few others waiting on the sidelines at other programs, the Broncos need to take a good hard look at the one spot.

I love Anderson and Jace Whiting due to their motors and gritty attitude.

Neither can create their own shot from the perimeter and they aren’t extremely comfortable launching from downtown. In my mind, you need your primary ball-handler to be a threat from deep, mid-range and in the paint. Perhaps it’s because I have been watching an obscene amount of Isaiah Stevens, Jaelen House, Kenan Blackshear and Lamont Butler, but the standard for good guard play in the Mountain West has been raised significantly in the last few years.

What Now?

A quick flight back to Boise will await the Broncos as the rest of the Mountain West looks to wreak havoc on the bracket.

With the season officially complete, impending transfers out of the program are a legit possibility despite the culture that is preached about day in and day out.

This is a business first and foremost.

And just to cover all my bases, the Washington vacancy has not been filled at this point. I am not saying that to try and suggest anything, but please refer to the “business first” line above.

The Broncos are inching closer and closer to that elusive win that everyone wants so desperately. Hope allowed us to think that this was the year.

And guess what?

If Boise State makes the tourney for a 4th straight year in 2025, we will all cling on to that innocent hope that drives us all forward.

Because that is what makes sports so great and so painful.

“Hope is the last thing ever lost” - Italian Proverb