Mountaintop View 3-21-24

Kevin Lytle of The Coloradoan takes some shots at the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee for placing Colorado State as the final team into the big dance. Deserved shots!

MWC statement on the CFP

#SixBidMW staying strong

"We had a group text of the head coaches."



Steve Alford talks about joining a group text with other Mountain West head coaches following Selection Sunday.



Full press conference: https://t.co/0nTr515eKV pic.twitter.com/0mDwDxf14Z — Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) March 20, 2024

Boise State lost :(

UNLV advances though!

On The Horizon:

Today - Nevada vs. Dayton First Round Preview: How to watch, predictions, and more

Today - Aztecs enter the Tourney as a 5 seed; get ready to take on the University Alabama- Birmingham Blazers.

Friday - How to watch New Mexico vs. Clemson in NCAA Tournament: start time, TV channel and odds

Friday - Utah State prepares to play TCU in the NCAA Tournament.