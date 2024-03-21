 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 3-21-24

MWC statement on the College Football Playoff, and plenty of March Madness talk from yesterday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Charlotte Practice Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Last team in? Colorado State basketball team makes statement to NCAA Tournament committee

Kevin Lytle of The Coloradoan takes some shots at the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee for placing Colorado State as the final team into the big dance. Deserved shots!

MWC statement on the CFP

#SixBidMW staying strong

Boise State lost :(

UNLV advances though!

On The Horizon:

Today - Nevada vs. Dayton First Round Preview: How to watch, predictions, and more

Today - Aztecs enter the Tourney as a 5 seed; get ready to take on the University Alabama- Birmingham Blazers.

Friday - How to watch New Mexico vs. Clemson in NCAA Tournament: start time, TV channel and odds

Friday - Utah State prepares to play TCU in the NCAA Tournament.

