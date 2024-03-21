Mountaintop View 3-21-24

Last team in? Colorado State basketball team makes statement to NCAA Tournament committee
Kevin Lytle of The Coloradoan takes some shots at the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee for placing Colorado State as the final team into the big dance. Deserved shots!
MWC statement on the CFP
March 20, 2024
#SixBidMW staying strong
"We had a group text of the head coaches."— Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) March 20, 2024
Steve Alford talks about joining a group text with other Mountain West head coaches following Selection Sunday.
Full press conference: https://t.co/0nTr515eKV pic.twitter.com/0mDwDxf14Z
Boise State lost :(
Final from Dayton.#BleedBlue x #UnbreakableCulture pic.twitter.com/GKjXdo7VSQ— Boise State MBB (@BroncoSportsMBB) March 21, 2024
UNLV advances though!
.@TheRunninRebels strut their stuff and are on to Round ✌ #NIT2024 pic.twitter.com/a7Q63WB5F4— NIT (@NITMBB) March 21, 2024
