Nevada vs. Dayton First Round Preview: How to watch, predictions, and more

For the second consecutive year, Nevada will be dancing in the NCAA Tournament. It will be the fifth time in the past eight years Nevada will be in the tournament and the second under Steve Alford.

After a brutal loss to Arizona State last year, No. 10 seed Nevada will face the No. 7 seed Dayton in the first round. Here’s all you need to know about when, where, and some key betting information.

Nevada (26-7) (13-5) vs. Dayton (24-7) (14-4)

Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Date Time: Thursday, March 21 at 1:30 PST

TV: TBS

Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live, YouTube

Betting Line (via DraftKings): Nevada -1.5, Dayton +1.5// O/U: 136.5*

*Lines/odds are subject to change. Check DraftKings for more.

History: First time these programs will play each other in history. Both teams were scheduled to face off in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic canceled the matchup.

Resumés:

Nevada

26-7

NET Ranking: 34

KenPom Ranking: 36

Quad 1 record: 6-6

Quad 2 record: 2-0

Quad 3 record: 8-1

Quad 4 record: 9-0

Strength of schedule: 89th

Top five wins (KenPom rank):

1. San Diego State (KenPom 21), 70-66 OT

2. TCU (KenPom, 33), 88-75

3. Colorado State (KenPom 38), 77-64 and 77-74

4. Boise State (KenPom 39), 76-66

5. Utah State (KenPom 48), 77-63

NCAA Tournament record: 6-10

Dayton

24-7

NET Ranking: 23

KenPom Ranking: 32

Quad 1 wins: 3-4

Quad 2 wins: 5-3

Quad 3 wins: 9-0

Quad 4 wins: 6-0

Strength of schedule: 88th

Top five wins (KenPom rank):

1. St. John’s (KenPom 25), 88-81

2. Cincinnati (KenPom, 37), 82-68

3. SMU (KenPom 71), 65-63

4. VCU (KenPom 80), 91-86 OT

5. Duquesne (KenPom 86), 72-62 and 75-59

NCAA Tournament Record: 19-20

Keys to the game:

Contain DaRon Thomas II, three-point shooting

Nevada will have its hands full matching up against DaRon Thomas II. The 6-10 power forward was named the Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Year and has been all over the court. He’s the only player at the Division I level who has more than 65 blocks, 65 dunks and 65 assists this season, averaging 20.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Thomas II is shooting 54.5 percent from the field, 38.5 percent from three, and 70.7 from the free-throw line. He’s going to score a lot of points and be aggressive in the paint. The likes of Nick Davidson and K.J. Hymes will be the best options for containing him.

Nevada hasn’t been consistently known for three-point shooting, but Dayton has. The Flyers rank third in the nation in three-point shooting at 40.2 percent. Dayton has six players who have hit at least 24 threes this year, including guard Koby Brea, who’s hit 91 threes on 49.2 percent shooting this year.

2. Find a way to draw fouls

Nevada and Dayton are on opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of fouling. One of Nevada’s offensive identities involves drawing fouls and getting to the line. One of Dayton’s identities has been limiting those fouls.

The Flyer’s opponents are shooting 12.9 free throws per game, the second-fewest in the country. Dayton plays at a very slow tempo which is partly the reason for so few fouls.

Nevada is the complete opposite, drawing fouls on 31.1 percent of its offensive professions. That ranks second nationally and has led to 24.8 free throw attempts per game, which is ninth nationally.

Nevada plays tough and part of their gameplan is to look for the foul. 23.8 percent of Nevada’s points from from the free throw line, which is 10th in the NCAA. Since Dayton does great at limiting fouls, Nevada’s scoring won’t be able to rely on the free throw shooting as much in this one.

3. Attack Dayton’s weak defense

Nevada has shown the ability to score and do it fast. Three-point threat Hunter McIntosh is currently day-to-day for the matchup, and getting him back will only mean the Wolf Pack’s offense will be stronger.

Either way, the Flyers defense isn’t the best. Dayton ranks 87 in KenPom defense, the fourth worst rank of any NCAA Tournament at large team. Dayton doesn’t force many turnovers, only collecting takeaways on 15.3 percent of its defensive possessions.

Dayton also struggles on the defensive glass, and that mixed with Nevada’s aggressiveness from players such as Kenan Blackshear, lines up as trouble for the Flyers.

It will also line up with rebounding, which Nevada hasn’t done well against. The Wolf Pack’s offensive rebounding ranks 209 in the country, while the defensive rebounding ranks 91.

Prediction:

Because of how apart these two teams are, I’m expecting a very close game. Thomas II is most likely going to be playing in front of NBA scouts and will be running all over Nevada. As long as the Pack can limit fouling and keep up with Dayton’s three-point offense, this is a winnable game for Nevada.

I’m going to go with 79-78 Nevada. The Wolf Pack is much more spread out in terms of talent and bench, not having to rely on one player to be the lead scorer, unlike Thomas II. Still, Dayton is a great three-point shooting team and its slow tempo will be an adjustment period for Nevada.

Nevada is also the favorite to win by 1.5, and a healthy and alive Nevada team is hard to beat. Moving on to the second round will be the first for Nevada since the 2017-18 Sweet 16 season, and it would be the first time under Alford that Nevada advances past one game.