Aztecs enter the Tourney as a 5 seed; get ready to take on the University Alabama- Birmingham Blazers.

How To Watch:

Friday, March 22nd

UAB vs San Diego State (11:45 AM MT) | Coverage: TNT

﻿Odds:

DraftKings Line:

UAB/San Diego State: -6.5 San Diego State, O/U 139

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Can the Aztecs duplicate their success from last year’s tournament run?

They’re Back! After running through last year’s tournament to the finals, the Aztecs still have some unfinished business. There is familiarity even in the far-flung East Region. Three of the final four teams from last year are playing in Spokane and Brooklyn. With a little finagling, it’s not unreasonable to think that the Aztecs could have a rematch with either Florida Atlantic or UConn. Obstacles are in the way of course and we shouldn’t get too far ahead of ourselves, but this is what basketball fantasies are made of. Before looking at the Aztecs first round competitor, the UAB Blazers, let’s take a glance back at how the Aztecs got here. The most important labyrinth that needed maneuvering was the Mountain West Conference. This was a Grade A meat grinder and pulverizer. Seven teams fought valiantly and six managed to make the NCAA tournament (Good run UNLV). Each of the tournament teams had their moment, as they continued to eat each other like a snake that devoured its tail. The Aztecs beat Nevada, Utah State, Colorado State, and New Mexico, all being tournament teams while losing to the same group of teams including UNLV, New Mexico twice and Boise State twice. The Aztecs added to the strength of schedule by only having quad 1 losses; the others being against BYU and Grand Canyon, both tournament teams. So all of the Aztec’s losses were to tournament teams except UNLV. They also showed a respectable cadre of wins including defeating West Coast Conference leaders St. Mary’s and Gonzaga and Pac - 12 foes Washington, California and Stanford. Overall an impressive curriculum vitae. Coach Brian Dutcher has his Aztecs primed and ready for another run. When asked about his team’s reaction to being selected, he beamed and said, “It never gets old. It’s the greatest feeling in the world to have these guys go. It’s a tremendous privilege. There are 351 division one teams, and only 68 hear their name called and we’re one of them.” The East bracket also features BYU, who the Aztecs lost to early in the season. They could meet in the elite eight if the cards are played right. There certainly are some western flavors in the East bracket.

UAB Blazers come into the game on a 5 game-winning streak

The Blazers finished the season 23-11 and 12-6 in the American Athletic Conference. They won their tournament by beating Wichita State, South Florida and Temple. They are coached by 4th-year head coach Andy Kennedy, himself a former UAB standout and longtime acquaintance of Brian Dutcher. The Blazers are led by fantastic athlete Yaxel Lendeborg. He is their scoring leader at 13.9 points per game and 10.7 rebounds per game. He is relentless both on the boards and shooting in the paint. A matchup with him and Jaedon LeDee will be a fantastic outing for basketball fans. The Blazers have wins over Maryland, Memphis and Florida Atlantic. They have quality losses against both FAU and Clemson by a single point. The supporting cast will be on display as well with guards Eric Gaines, Alejandro Vasquez and Efrem Johnson. The three guards combined for 44 of the teams average 77 points per game. Coach Kennedy did a great job of recruiting to start the season as he picked up Gaines, Vasquez, Javion Davis and Daniel Ortiz out of the transfer portal. All have been contributors, mixing a blend of size, finesse, speed and tenacity.

The Aztecs Strength and Achilles heel

The Aztecs finished the regular season 24-10 and 11-7 in conference play. They will counter with 2nd team All America Jaedon LeDee. His 21.1 points and 8.4 rebounds are solidly among the best around. His physical prowess in the paint will prove to be an intriguing matchup with Lendenborg. His supporting cast includes Reese Waters with 10.1 points per game, Micah Parrish with 9.6 points per game, Darrion Trammell with 3.3 assists and FAU fan favorite Lamont Butler with 9.2 points per game. Of course, everyone remembers Butler’s game-winning shot against FAU that sent the Aztecs into the national championship game. One concern for the Aztecs is their strength of playing on their home court. They won every home game before falling to Boise State in overtime. How will they react to playing on the road in Spokane, home of Gonzaga, who they dispatched earlier in the year? One must look at several factors. The Aztecs must start fast on offense. They need to release Butler and LeDee to do what they do best. The defensive pressure must handle Lendenborg and force his support to step up. The Aztecs will be concerned about going cold. It has been difficult to pull themselves out of the quagmire when no one can find the iron. If Coach Dutcher is having to use timeouts early and often, it could bode for an early Aztec exit.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

March Madness is here again. Gathering around the water cooler, phones, and closeted televisions. Everyone will want to see what is happening. We can be assured there will be upsets and Cinderellas. Buzzer beaters and blowouts. Heros and the almost. Regardless, this is truly a magical time for anyone who is a basketball fan. The Aztecs are an early 6.5-point favorite with a projected score of 72-66. I think it will be a more controlled game, less points and in the end, an Aztec victory. Awaiting them will be the winner of Yale and Auburn. The Tigers are an awesomely talented basketball team while Yale churns out lawyers. Yale might try to throw the book at Auburn, but it will in all likelihood be Auburn advancing. A note of caution though with Auburn seeded 4 and Yale a 13, stranger things have happened. Bring up the lights on Friday night and stay tuned for basketball at its finest.