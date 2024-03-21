2024 Mountain West Basketball Player Movement Tracker

Today marks the start of the basketball transfer portal window. The widow ranges from March 13th and lasts through May 11th.
Similar to the football tracker, we will be updating this on a regular basis to capture the Mountain West-related news.
Bold indicates new players
Outgoing Transfers
(entering the transfer portal)
Air Force:
Boise State:
Colorado State:
Fresno State:
- G Donovan Yap
- G Isaac Taveras
- G Leonard Colimerio
- C Enoch Boakye
Nevada:
New Mexico:
San Diego State:
San Jose State:
- G Alvaro Cardenas
- F Tibet Gorener
- C William Humer
- G Myron Amey Jr.
UNLV:
Utah State:
Wyoming:
- G Jacob Theodosiou
- C Caden Powell
- F Brendan Wenzel
