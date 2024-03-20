Rob Whaley Jr has career night, helps UNLV beat Princeton for first NIT win since 2005

Powered by a career best performance from Rob Whaley Jr, UNLV survived a thriller in New Jersey, beating two seed Princeton, 84-77. Kevin Kruger and the Runnin’ Rebels advanced to the second round of the NIT. They will face Boston College in Las Vegas at 6:30 MST on ESPNU.

UNLV was down 38-36 at halftime, and trailed by as much as six points after a 12 point half from Tigers sharps-shooting big man Zach Martini. But after hitting their first three shots of the second half, UNLV was up 44-40, and would never trail again.

The Rebels had a nine point lead with 11 minutes to play, but disaster appeared to strike as Keylan Boone yelled in pain and exited the game. He had 14 points and nine rebounds at that point, and Princeton took full advantage, forcing back to back turnovers and cutting the lead to four.

To the chagrin of the Tiger faithful in the Jadwin Gymnasium, Boone came back into the game after that timeout, spending a grand total of 105 seconds on the bench. UNLV would go on their own 9-0 run to push their lead to 13 with just eight minutes left, with Whaley Jr imposing his will in the paint with several hard fought buckets, and Justin Webster hitting big time jumpers.

The Rebel lead got up to 15 at one point, but Ivy League 1st team guard Xaivian Lee hit three straight crafty layups, in addition to a Blake Peters three, to cut the deficit to five points with 1:41 remaining.

Ivy League coach of the year Mitch Henderson decided to force UNLV to hit free throws for the final minute of the contest, and they hit just enough to keep a two possession lead down the stretch. Whaley Jr, Webster, and Shane Nowell combined 8 of 10 in the closing seconds, solidifying the Rebels first win in the NIT since 2005.

Whaley Jr had his most impressive performance of his division one career, dropping a career high nine rebounds and season high 21 points (he had 22 points with College of So. Idaho) on a perfect 8 of 8 from the field.

“My coaches are always reminding me to be patient,” Whaley Jr told me after the game, “Keep working in the paint. [Patience] really paid off for me today.”

Keylan Boone was phenomenal, with his fourth double-double of the year. His 18 points, 11 rebounds, two steals, and a thunderous block on Blake Peters were instrumental in UNLV closing out this victory.

Two other unlikely standouts were senior Justin Webster and junior Shane Nowell. Webster had 15 points, his second best offensive output of the year. Nowell, in only his second start this season, had 10 points (4-4 on FTs), five rebounds, and four assists.

Dedan Thomas Jr was limited to just five points, four assists, and five turnovers, but he also did a great job defensively on Tiger’s star Xaivian Lee, who only had 10 points, shooting 4 of 13 from the field.

The Rebels shot an outstanding 60.8% from the field and 47.1% from deep. They also outrebounded Princeton by 13, despite being without leading rebounder Kalib Boone for the second straight game (questionable for Sunday game against Boston College).

The Tigers were led by Ivy League player of the year Caden Pierce, who had 22 points (10-16 on FGs), six rebounds, and five steals. Zach Martini would finish with 17 points on 5 of 11 from behind the arc.

Not only is this UNLV’s first NIT win in almost two decades, but they have the chance to win the school their first ever NIT championship. They haven’t gotten past the second round since 1997, and their longest run was to the semifinals in 1980, where they lost to a freshman Ralph Sampson and Virginia.

If this performance in a tough environment is any indication, the Runnin’ Rebels will be ready to give the ACC’s Eagles all they can handle.

UNLV versus Boston College will be at the Thomas & Mack Center at 6:30 MST on ESPNU.