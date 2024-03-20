Week 3 Mountain West Baseball Power Rankings and Players of the Week

After week 3 of the Mountain West conference schedule, we have some changes in the power rankings. Air Force swept San Diego State this weekend in Pueblo, CO. It was supposed to be the first games of the year in their home stadium, but a heavy snow forced the move 60 miles south down I-25. Outstanding starting pitching led the way as the Falcons raised their conference record to 5-1 to take sole possession of first place in the standings. Fresno State continued their winning ways by taking 2 of 3 in San Jose against the Spartans. Nevada took two of three from New Mexico in Reno, and now Fresno, Nevada, and New Mexico are tied for second in the conference at 4-2. UNLV had three non conference matches and lost 2 of them to pretty good competition.

Here are this weeks power ratings:

Fresno State - The Bulldogs retain their #1 position by getting two wins on the road. The loss was the result of an exceptional pitching performance by the Spartan’s Micky Thompson. This is still the best pitching staff in the conference, but their lead over the #2 team has narrowed.

Air Force - The Falcons move up two positions on a dominating series sweep over the Aztecs. The starters, Seungmin Shim, Dylan Rogers, and Ben Weber, gave up only 1 earned run in 22 innings. The offense generated 30 runs with a lot of small ball; stealing 9 bases (including home once), drawing 28 walks and hit batters, and moving batters up when needed. Middle relievers are still a weak point.

Nevada - The Wolf Pack pitchers did a decent job holding the dangerous Lobo hitters in check. It’s impressive how the run production on offense can come from every level of the lineup. Leadoff hitter Michael Ball is hitting .364, and #9 hitter Jake Harvey is batting .383, and production is spread throughout the lineup.

New Mexico - Jake Holland and Reed Spenrath had big days on the third day of the series against Nevada, scoring or driving in 9 of the Lobos 10 runs, to salvage one win from the series. Other than that, it was a lackluster performance for the Lobos.

UNLV - The Rebels had another blowout loss this week, 19-7 against Cal Poly and lost a game to Santa Clara 9-5. Austin Cates and Jesus Gonzalez combined for a shutout in the other game to salvage the week. They remain in fifth place.

San Jose State - The bright spot for the Spartans was the performance of Micky Thompson in game 2. He worked 7 shutout innings, allowing only 5 hits while picking up his first win of the season. The Spartans lead the conference in homers with 23 but are last in batting average at .243.

San Diego State - The Aztec pitchers had trouble finding the strike zone all weekend and the hitters couldn’t create anything off the Falcon’s starting pitchers. A rough weekend all around.

MOUNTAIN WEST PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

PItcher of the Week

Seungmin Shim (Air Force) - The 6’4”senior lefty had the best performance of his career pitching 7 shutout innings, allowing only 6 baserunners and none beyond second base. He picked up 11 strikeouts along the way and now has 35 strikeouts in 27 ⅔ innings this year.

Player of the Week

Taylor Holder (Nevada) - DH Holder hit the ball hard all weekend, ending up with 5 hits in 13 at bats including two homers and a double to drive in 4 runs His second home run came on Saturday in the bottom of the ninth for the walkoff win.