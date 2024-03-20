Boise State faces Colorado in unexpected First Four matchup

The Boise State Broncos are dancing for a third consecutive year.

That phrase has never been uttered before.

Reaching the pinnacle of college basketball is a grueling task.

Alas...

The Broncos, along with everyone else in the Mountain West not named San Diego State, were met with a disheartening surprise as CBS host Adam Zucker (filling in for longtime fixture Greg Gumbel) read off the matchups.

San Diego State - a five seed.

Positive vibes for the MWC as the Aztecs were placed higher than some thought.

Boise State...no logo? Jaws dropped at the watch party in Boise as the telecast showcased them playing in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, against Colorado.

Video published by B.J. Rains of Bronco Nation News

It didn’t stop there.

Utah State...an eight seed! Most had the Aggies from a six to a seven, with a few fives sprinkled in.

Colorado State...oh my goodness. The Rams join Boise State in Dayton as they take on Virginia.

At this point, some on social media became concerned that Nevada may be left out of the dance.

New Mexico...an eleven seed. The same as bid stealers NC State, Oregon and Duquesne.

Later on in interviews, members of the committee noted that the Lobos were a bid thief, indicating that they would not have gotten in via an at-large bid.

The last realistic shot for Nevada...their logo emerges, graced with a ten seed.

Those that speak on behalf of the NCAA selection committee will cherry pick what inconsistent stats they so choose in order to rationalize their decisions.

However, the NCAA selection committee said the quiet part out loud with these seedings.

They do not respect the Mountain West Conference.

Whether legitimate or not (and the majority of bracketologists say not), those in the room that matter elected to discredit the conference wins that each of the top six possessed.

Did other conferences beat up on one another?

Absolutely.

Were other mid-major teams (Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s, Dayton) seeded higher than MWC counterparts despite holding less non-conference Q1 wins?

You betcha.

To me, the NCAA tournament selection committee put the Mountain West on notice for their lack of postseason success.

Ignoring San Diego State’s run to the NCAA national championship a year ago, of course.

Where does that leave Boise State?

The Road Ahead

Leon Rice will be tasked with not only placing a chip on the shoulders of his players, but preparing to face longtime friend, Colorado head coach Tad Boyle. The Buffaloes are not your typical play-in opponent as they have a handful of NBA prospects on the roster.

All of their starting five averaged double digits, but there are four players to keep an eye on Wednesday night:

Guard KJ Simpson (#2) - 19.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 4.9 apg.

Simpson is the guy for the Buffs. Shooting above 45% from three and 87% from the charity stripe, Roddie Anderson III will have his hands full defending CU’s leader. This may be a situation where Jace Whiting could be used as a defensive specialist on the perimeter.

Forward Cody Williams (#10) - 12.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.7 apg.

Only a true freshman, the Arizona native is already being regarded as a potential high lottery pick when he elects to enter the NBA draft. He is also the brother of Santa Clara alum and current Oklahoma City Thunder member Jalen Williams. Out of all the players on Colorado’s roster, Williams may be the toughest one to matchup with. Expect Chibuzo Agbo to tackle this assignment, but any switching that forces other Broncos to defend the freshman could lead to a long night in Dayton.

Forward Tristan da Silva (#23) - 15.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg. 2.4 apg.

This name may ring a bell for Bronco fans as da Silva was a part of last year’s Colorado squad that lost to Boise State in the Myrtle Beach Invitational, 68-55. Able to stretch the floor, the tandem of O’Mar Stanley and Tyson Degenhart will need to clog up his airspace.

Center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (#44) - 10.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.1 apg.

The 6’11 big man is finishing his first season in Boulder after playing for three years at TCU. Lampkin Jr. is a mountain of a man at nearly seven feet tall and 265 lbs. Physical and energetic, Stanley and Cam Martin will need to buckle their bootstraps to contain the senior out of Morton Ranch High School.

If Boise State is able to knock off Colorado, then that would be the Broncos first win as a part of the NCAA tournament.

I do not care if fans don’t equate it to a Round of 64 win.

That goose egg that pops up every March will evaporate.

Beyond that, #7 Florida is awaiting the winner of BSU/CU. That game would take place on Friday, March 22nd, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Game Info

NCAA Tournament - First Four

BOISE STATE VS. COLORADO

Location: Dayton, Ohio (UD Arena)

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 20th at 7:10 p.m. (Mountain Time)

Television: truTV

Streaming: March Madness app

Records: Boise State 22-9 (13-5 in MWC play), Colorado 22-9 (13-7 in PAC-12 play)

DraftKings Odds

Spread: Boise State +2.5 (-108), Colorado -2.5 (-112)

Total: 140.5 points (-108 for the over and -112 for the under)

Straight Up Money Line: Boise State +120, Colorado -142

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Prediction

Boise State is going to win their first NCAA tournament game...at some point. While this isn’t the favorable matchup that many were hoping for heading into Selection Sunday, I think the blatant disrespect the committee showed his going to light a fire under these guys.

If they can’t brush themselves off after being shoved to the ground by the NCAA, then I don’t know when they will have the right chance to get this monkey off their back.

This is where the main character stands up for himself and fights back against the bully.

Give me the Broncos to beat the Buffaloes and take on Florida Friday afternoon.