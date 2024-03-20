Mountaintop View 3-20-24. CFP Expansion, MW Tourney woes, Aggies spring ball, Rams win, LeDee All American, Baseball & Softball POTW

It’s March Madness time! Plus, other updates in the world of college sports. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.
Sankey’s cry for tournament expansion misses the mark.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has been the loudest voice that the NCAA Tournament needs to expand over the past few years. With the number of schools who have made the jump to D1, growing the field past 68, perhaps to 72 or 76, has value. However, Sankey is looking to get more teams in from power conferences, namely his own conference. This is coming at a time when mid-majors are winning games at a much higher rate (see San Diego State in 2023), and over the past 6 tournaments, AQ schools no higher than an 11 seed have won 24 tournament games. Automatic bids for small conferences is not the issue at all.
What the Mountain West has to do to change its reputation.
There’s no question that the MW conference has been pretty dreadful over the past few years during the NCAA Tournament (except for SDSU last year of course). That is a big reason why the record-setting 6 teams had a number of questionable seedings given to them. Other coaches took notice and commented on the committee screwing over Mountain West teams. Chris Murray gives lots of great info about teams being looked over despite having great resumes, but in the end, they need to find ways to win these games this week.
5 questions for Utah State before spring ball.
Spring practices are in full force for the Mountain West, with the Aggies being the latest to start up. The storylines going into the spring are important for the team as they look to take a step forward. All eyes will be on the quarterback competition, with 4 players who have starting experience will compete for the top spot. Just as important will be the battles on the defensive side of the ball. The Aggies are trying to rebuild their defensive line and JUCO transfer Marlin Dean will hopefully be a big part of that. Similarly, they boosted the O-line, which figures to be a strength next year.
Rams get a win with a beat down over Virginia.
COLORADO STATE ROLLS INTO THE FIRST ROUND — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2024
The Rams beat Virginia 67-42 to move on #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/KSgWJ7S30H
Jaeden LeDee All-American
A historic season nets @jae_ledee AP All-America honors!! #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/NnDxyYokbQ— San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) March 19, 2024
Baseball/Softball Players of the Week.
Chase Spencer helped Air Force sweep the Aztecs, the Falcons' first sweep of SDSU since 2002 ⚡️— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 18, 2024
He batted .500 with six hits, four RBIs and three runs scored #AtThePEAK | #MWBSB | #FlyFightWin pic.twitter.com/ji2N4GCaMr
Seungmin Shim pitched seven scoreless innings in his start on Saturday against the Aztecs, striking out a career-high 11 batters ⚾️#AtThePEAK | #MWBSB | #FlyFightWin pic.twitter.com/4b0f1mH9jY— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 18, 2024
Colby Turner batted .625 on the week with five hits, five RBIs and three runs scored -- he even hit the first grand slam of his career #AtThePEAK | #MWBSB | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/GgdQvcjECf— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 18, 2024
It's a Boise State sweep for this week's #MWSB awards after the Broncos went 4-0 at the City of Trees Classic — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 18, 2024
#MakingHerMark | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/kHQTSDzEDd
On the horizon:
- Later today: Peak Perspective: 2024 New Coach Grades
- Later today: Boise State Game Preview, How to Watch, Odds
- Later today: MW Baseball Power Rankings and POTW
- Coming Thursday and Friday: NCAA Tournament Games featuring more Mountain West teams!
- Coming Friday: Reacts Results
