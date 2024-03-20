Mountaintop View 3-20-24. CFP Expansion, MW Tourney woes, Aggies spring ball, Rams win, LeDee All American, Baseball & Softball POTW

It’s March Madness time! Plus, other updates in the world of college sports. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has been the loudest voice that the NCAA Tournament needs to expand over the past few years. With the number of schools who have made the jump to D1, growing the field past 68, perhaps to 72 or 76, has value. However, Sankey is looking to get more teams in from power conferences, namely his own conference. This is coming at a time when mid-majors are winning games at a much higher rate (see San Diego State in 2023), and over the past 6 tournaments, AQ schools no higher than an 11 seed have won 24 tournament games. Automatic bids for small conferences is not the issue at all.

There’s no question that the MW conference has been pretty dreadful over the past few years during the NCAA Tournament (except for SDSU last year of course). That is a big reason why the record-setting 6 teams had a number of questionable seedings given to them. Other coaches took notice and commented on the committee screwing over Mountain West teams. Chris Murray gives lots of great info about teams being looked over despite having great resumes, but in the end, they need to find ways to win these games this week.

Spring practices are in full force for the Mountain West, with the Aggies being the latest to start up. The storylines going into the spring are important for the team as they look to take a step forward. All eyes will be on the quarterback competition, with 4 players who have starting experience will compete for the top spot. Just as important will be the battles on the defensive side of the ball. The Aggies are trying to rebuild their defensive line and JUCO transfer Marlin Dean will hopefully be a big part of that. Similarly, they boosted the O-line, which figures to be a strength next year.

Rams get a win with a beat down over Virginia.

COLORADO STATE ROLLS INTO THE FIRST ROUND ‍



The Rams beat Virginia 67-42 to move on #MarchMadness

Jaeden LeDee All-American

Baseball/Softball Players of the Week.

Chase Spencer helped Air Force sweep the Aztecs, the Falcons' first sweep of SDSU since 2002 ⚡️



— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 18, 2024

Seungmin Shim pitched seven scoreless innings in his start on Saturday against the Aztecs, striking out a career-high 11 batters ⚾️

Colby Turner batted .625 on the week with five hits, five RBIs and three runs scored -- he even hit the first grand slam of his career

It's a Boise State sweep for this week's #MWSB awards after the Broncos went 4-0 at the City of Trees Classic

⁠#MakingHerMark | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/kHQTSDzEDd — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 18, 2024

On the horizon: