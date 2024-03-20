 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 3-20-24. CFP Expansion, MW Tourney woes, Aggies spring ball, Rams win, LeDee All American, Baseball & Softball POTW

By MikeWittmann
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Utah State at Connecticut David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

It’s March Madness time! Plus, other updates in the world of college sports. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Sankey’s cry for tournament expansion misses the mark.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has been the loudest voice that the NCAA Tournament needs to expand over the past few years. With the number of schools who have made the jump to D1, growing the field past 68, perhaps to 72 or 76, has value. However, Sankey is looking to get more teams in from power conferences, namely his own conference. This is coming at a time when mid-majors are winning games at a much higher rate (see San Diego State in 2023), and over the past 6 tournaments, AQ schools no higher than an 11 seed have won 24 tournament games. Automatic bids for small conferences is not the issue at all.

What the Mountain West has to do to change its reputation.

There’s no question that the MW conference has been pretty dreadful over the past few years during the NCAA Tournament (except for SDSU last year of course). That is a big reason why the record-setting 6 teams had a number of questionable seedings given to them. Other coaches took notice and commented on the committee screwing over Mountain West teams. Chris Murray gives lots of great info about teams being looked over despite having great resumes, but in the end, they need to find ways to win these games this week.

5 questions for Utah State before spring ball.

Spring practices are in full force for the Mountain West, with the Aggies being the latest to start up. The storylines going into the spring are important for the team as they look to take a step forward. All eyes will be on the quarterback competition, with 4 players who have starting experience will compete for the top spot. Just as important will be the battles on the defensive side of the ball. The Aggies are trying to rebuild their defensive line and JUCO transfer Marlin Dean will hopefully be a big part of that. Similarly, they boosted the O-line, which figures to be a strength next year.

Rams get a win with a beat down over Virginia.

Jaeden LeDee All-American

Baseball/Softball Players of the Week.

On the horizon:

  • Later today: Peak Perspective: 2024 New Coach Grades
  • Later today: Boise State Game Preview, How to Watch, Odds
  • Later today: MW Baseball Power Rankings and POTW
  • Coming Thursday and Friday: NCAA Tournament Games featuring more Mountain West teams!
  • Coming Friday: Reacts Results

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...