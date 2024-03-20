Peak Perspective: Grading & Reviewing the New Mountain West Coaches (2024)

Last year, we previewed the lone newly hired head coach in the Mountain West, Barry Odom. This offseason, it was the complete opposite, with six new coaches entering the conference. This post will grade those hires and also review last year’s grades.

One note: we are changing up the third grade, changing it from longevity to accomplishments so far. Longevity is practically a myth in the college football world and impossible to predict these days. Instead, trying to compare the initial reaction grade to the accomplishments made over the past few months seems to make more sense. While that category could in theory be an incomplete for every coach on the list, we take a shot at it anyway.

2024 Grades

Spencer Danielson

Initial Reaction: C

Recruiting: A

Accomplishments so far: A

At first, the promotion of Coach Danielson from DC to HC seemed like the safe hire and perhaps an indication that they had missed on some top targets. However, everything that he has done since being officially on the job has been outstanding. Danielson kept the recruiting class together and then added a number of high-impact transfers who have the potential to be major contributors. In addition to this, all of his new coaching hires have addressed needs and added experience to the staff. Danielson is passing every test with flying colors so far.

Jeff Choate

Initial Reaction: B-

Recruiting: C

Accomplishments so far: B-

Jeff Choate was a solid hire for the Wolf Pack, one that allows them to get the most bang for their buck, given their limited resources. He did what he could with recruiting and managed to hold on to a few of their key high school players while also filling out the roster with an injection of transfers looking for playing time. Coach Choate hasn’t had a ton of public opportunities to show his impact on the program, but he is a good bet to develop a hard-working, disciplined team and get Nevada back to a level of respectability over the next few seasons.

﻿Bronco Mendenhall

Initial Reaction: A-

Recruiting: C

Accomplishments so far: C+

Much of what was said about Choate and Nevada applies to Bronco Mendenhall and New Mexico as well. Coach Mendenhall is a higher-profile hire, although he has been out of the game for a few seasons. He had the same roster issues to address through recruiting and handled it in the same way, although the Lobos had to start completely from scratch with no committed players from the previous regime. Mendenhall’s accomplishments are a bit more covert and, therefore, have generated fewer reports on social media, but he is rumored to have established a culture of strong work ethics, and playing time will need to be earned for everyone. This should be exactly what New Mexico needed in a new football coach.

Sean Lewis

Initial Reaction: A

Recruiting: A

Accomplishments so far: A-

San Diego State got ahead of the game by hiring Sean Lewis early in the coaching carousel. He was one of the more popular names of the cycle and instantly brought excitement into the program, if for no other reason than the promise of a modern offense with a developed passing game. Coach Lewis made big splash after big splash on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal, turning over the roster in short order. He’s also made a number of impressive hires, notably at QB, OL, and DC. It’s all positives so far for Lewis and the Aztecs.

Ken Niumatalolo

Initial Reaction: B

Recruiting: C

Accomplishments so far: B-

Coach Niumatalolo was the last coach in the cycle to be hired, which means he is at a bit of a disadvantage compared to others on this list in terms of accomplishments. He was somewhat of a surprise hire for the Spartans, but brings a wealth of experience and success. He didn’t have much to do in the way of recruiting yet, but it will be interesting to how Coach Niumatalolo recruits going forward. He made a statement hire at offensive coordinator, signaling that he won’t run the triple option and instead will adapt to a modern, pass-heavy offense. He’s also building his staff with a mix of former Navy assistants and retaining a few Spartan coaches.

Jay Sawvel

Initial Reaction: B-

Recruiting: B-

Accomplishments so far: C

After Coach Craig Bohl announced his retirement, it was clear his replacement was already lined up, because the school released a statement within the hour that Jay Sawvel had been promoted. The promotion was well-deserved and in many ways a natural progression to Bohl, as Sawvel was his defensive coordinator with the Cowboys the past few seasons. This allowed the recruiting class to remain in place, and he point his own mark on the class by adding some transfers and other high school players between December and February. In addition to this, Sawvel has made a few coaching hires, but nothing stands out as too different from the Wyoming norm at this point.

It is hard to accurately grade a hire until actual games are played. This post examines the perception of the hire as well as the small sample size of the recruiting class to determine a decision. It’s guesswork, but there isn’t much else going on, so why not? Time will tell if these grades hold up or look foolish a year later. Speaking of, let’s move on to reviewing the coaches who were new last season.

Reviewing the 2023 Grade

Barry Odom

What was said in 2023:

Initial Reaction: C-

Recruiting: B-

Longevity: B

2023 season: A+

2024 Recruiting Class: A

Biggest Area for Improvement in 2024: Avoiding a last-season losing streak and executing the schemes now that people know what’s coming.

Sometimes we get things right with predictions, and sometimes we get them wrong. Looking at the grades from last spring, it was clear we undersold the Barry Odom hire by a wide gap. He had a tremendous initial season at the helm for the Rebels, and gets revamped A grades to reflect their run to the MW Championship game and the great recruiting class they signed. As for improvements, it’s admittedly nitpicking since things went so well last season. UNLV did lose their final three games, and that may have been because opposing teams had more film on their offensive scheme. Coach Odom and his squad will need to figure out how to combat that to remain successful.

These are one set of opinions. What do you think? Post in the comments below.