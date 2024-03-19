HP Ep. 44! #6BidMW is real, seedings are... questionable, UNLV to the NIT! Game previews/predictions!

Welcome back to Hike’s Peak, thank you for coming back to the mountain! It’s March Madness time, and the #6BidMW dream is a reality! Let’s go over all six team’s seedings, my thoughts and fury, and a preview and prediction of all of the first round matchups, including UNLV’s NIT game!

Summary:

Seedings/dates/times as they were revealed on Selection Sunday Preview/prediction for all 9 Mountain West postseason games

Also, please check out the four interviews from day one of the Mountain West tournament if you haven't already (POY Great Osobor, Mason Falslev, 2nd team O'Mar Stanley, HM Max Rice)!