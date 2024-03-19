Colorado State vs Virginia DraftKings Preview: How to watch, stream, bet, Tale of the Tape, prediction

Colorado State has made the field of 68 for the second time in three years! It came down to the wire on Selection Sunday, with it being revealed that the committee had the Rams as the very last team in the field, but Niko Medved, Isaiah Stevens, and the crew were placed in the First Four in Dayton against Virginia. Here’s all the info you’ll need to watch, stream, and bet, along with some analysis on key stats.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Odds: Colorado State -148, Virginia +125

DraftKings line: O/U 121.5 // Colorado State -2.5, Virginia +2.5

Time: Tuesday, 7:10 MST

Channel: TruTV

Stream: NCAA March Madness, CBS/ Paramount+, TruTV.com

Resumés:

Colorado State

24-10 // NET Rating: 36 // Resume: 34 // WAB: 47 // Power rating: 55

Best wins: Creighton (3 seed), Colorado (10 seed), split with San Diego State (5 seed), Boise State (10 seed)

Worst loss: Wyoming (15-17)

Virginia

23-10 // NET Rating: 54 // Resume: 56 // WAB: 41 // Power rating: 62

Best wins: Texas A&M (9 seed), Clemson (6 seed)

Worst loss: Notre Dame (13-20)

Tale of the tape:

Offense

The Rams are much better than the Cavaliers at filling up the stat sheet. They average 12.8 more points per game than UVA, and shoot 5.5% better from the field. Both teams are similar rebounding and bench production wise, but Virginia is very good at taking care of the ball, averaging just 8.2 turnovers. They also shoot slightly better from 3, but are terrible at the free throw line, at just 63.7%.

Defense

As slow as Virginia’s defense can be at times, they are one of the better defensive teams in the country. They have two guards who are incredible on ball defenders, senior Reece Beekman (2.1 steals per game) and potential first round pick Ryan Dunn. They also hold opponents to just 40% from the field. Colorado State has a good defense in their own right, but it isn’t quite on the level of Tony Bennett’s squad.

Prediction:

The reality is that if Colorado State has an average game offensively, at 76.4 points, that’s a mark that Virginia hasn’t reached in over a month (4 sub-50 point games during that time).

Isaiah Stevens should be 100% for this game, and will be playing for his life. I expect Stevens to make his presence felt on national TV, dropping a double double to help the Rams cruise to a double digit win.

It would be very surprising if the Cavaliers can keep up offensively, their only chance is to play their elite defense to stay within striking distance, until their 3 point shooting can take them to victory. That’s something that I don’t think CSU will allow to happen, with them seeming to find their offensive groove again in the Mountain West tournament. A win here would set up an awesome point guard matchup with Texas’ Max Abmas, who’s already a March Madness legend from his time with Oral Roberts, and that’s what I’m counting on.

FINAL: Colorado State 84, Virginia 58