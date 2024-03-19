Mountaintop View 3-19-24-March Madness edition, UDub possibles, Bronco softball continues roll

It’s the March Madness Edition as the Mountain West looks to overcome the lack of respect in the NCAA Tournament seeding process as two teams unexpectedly play earlier than envisioned. Get some news and notes on all five teams making it into March Madness and finish with a softball team currently on a roll. Enjoy!!

Based on their NET and KenPom rankings, the Broncos did not expect to have to lace them up so quickly. However, the committee saw fit to schedule them in a “First Four” game against Colorado in Dayton tomorrow night. The Broncos are looking for their first win in an NCAA Tournament game. See how they have fared in their first nine games up to this point.

National basketball pundits have lauded the overall play and strength of the Mountain West Conference in men’s basketball, but those plaudits did not carry over into the seeding process. The Rams’ head coach was quite vocal about it as they prepare to meet Virginia later tonight.

Fortunately for the regular season champions, they have until Friday to get over the surprise lower-than-expected seeding. They will face a TCU that has lost 4 out of their last 6 games heading into the NCAA Tournament.

The Lobos’ head coach comes from a family tree of head basketball coaches and has lived his famous father’s shadow to date. However, even though the son’s team reached a height that the father’s team was not invited to, hear about the father’s pride on his son’s accomplishment.

Even with the excitement of the Aztecs getting a good seeding amid another trip to the NCAA Tournament, the fiscal picture for the school is not bright. Coupled with that is the new fully guaranteed contract for Head Coach Brian Dutcher ahead of lower state funding due to California’s increasing budget shortfall. Are storm clouds gathering?

Not surprisingly, two of the MW head coaches figuring prominently in this articles list of top 5 possibilities to head the Huskies men’s basketball program.

On a beautiful Sunday afternoon in Boise, Boise State rode two big home runs to come from behind and beat the visiting Santa Clara Broncos and extend their winning streak to eight games.

