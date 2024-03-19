NCAA Tournament Opening Odds: Mountain West Edition

March Madness starts today!

The Mountain West has a record-setting six teams in the tournament, with two teams playing in the First Four matchups today and tomorrow, The rest of the teams will take the court on Thursday and Friday.

Last year, San Diego State was the only one of the four Mountain West teams to win any games in the tournament. However, they made it count, getting all the way to the championship game before ultimately falling. This year, the conference looks to have multiple teams advance past the first round for the first time in years (outside of the San Diego State last year, the conference is 1-14 in the tournament since 2016). They need to win at least two games to begin to change the narrative about the Mountain West come tourney time.

Mountain West DraftKings Opening Odds:

Colorado State: -2, O/U 120.5 (+25000 to win the tournament)

Boise State: +2.5, O/U 139 (+30000 to win the tournament)

Nevada: -1, O/U 137 (+16000 to win the tournament)

San Diego State: -6.5, O/U 137 (+9000 to win the tournament)

New Mexico: -1.5, O/U 149.5 (+12000 to win the tournament)

Utah State: +3, O/U 149.5 (+25000 to win the tournament)

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)