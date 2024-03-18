Lobos win MWC Tourney, Get 11-Seed

The New Mexico Lobos completed an improbable, but impressive, run on Saturday night, taking home the Mountain West Conference Tournament Championship as a 6-seed.

New Mexico made MWC history by winning four games in as many days to take home the hardware. First off, the Lobos beat Air Force, 82-56. In that one JT Toppin led the way with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Jaelen House chipped in 16 points in the victory that pushed the Lobos to the quarterfinals against Boise State.

Against the Broncos, the Lobos defense stepped up with 10 steals and seven blocks, and House would score 29 points in the 76-66 Lobo victory. Donovan Dent added 22 points, as the Lobos would square off with Colorado State in the semifinals.

Against the Rams it was House and Toppin leading the charge, scoring 19 points and 16 points respectively in the 74-61 victory. The Rams were frustrated by the Lobos defense, shooting an ice-cold 34 percent from the field, committing 14 turnovers, and having nine shots blocked.

That win by the Lobos set up a finals meeting with the San Diego State Aztecs. While many believed the three previous wins were enough to get the Lobos an at-large bid, they wanted to leave no doubt, and come away with an automatic bid.

In a hotly contested game, the Lobos defense late proved too much for the Aztecs. With Dent suffering with flu like symptoms, the onus was going to be on defense yet again.

While Jamal Mashburn Jr. poured in 21 points, and House had 28 points, it was late game defense that sealed the win.

With 5:33 left to play, Aztec big man Jaedon LeDee put in a pair of free throws to give his team a 59-57 lead. It was five minutes and 11 seconds later that the Aztecs would score again. Aggressive inside defense and forcing bad shots and turnovers helped the Lobos swing momentum. House would score five points down the stretch, and a huge layup from JT Toppin would put the Lobos up for good as they would win 68-61.

With the automatic bid in hand, the Lobos looked forward to Selection Sunday.

In a bit of a surprise, the Lobos were seeded 11 in the West, facing off with the 6-seeded Clemson Tigers in round one.

Even more of a surprise was Charles McClelland, Chair of the NCAA Selection Committee, stating that the Lobos “took a bid” with their win in the MWC Tournament Championship Game. That coming after experts claimed that the Lobos were pretty much in, regardless of what would happen against San Diego State.

Either way, the Lobos are in and will take on Clemson.

The Tigers finished the season 21-11, finished 5th in the ACC regular season standings. Clemson did beat North Carolina this season, the 1-seed in the West, and also beat Alabama earlier this season. The Tigers and Lobos do have a common opponent in Boise State. The Tigers crushed the Broncos back on November 19th, 85-68.

The key matchup will be down low between Toppin and Clemson center PJ Hall, who averages 18.8 points per game.

Tip off between the Lobos and Tigers will be on Friday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. MDT, and will be broadcasted on TruTV.