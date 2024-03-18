Mountaintop View 3-18-24. Lobo champions, Best in West, College Football Playoff, All-Tourney Team, Selection Sunday

It’s Monday, the Lobos have won the Mountain West men’s basketball tourney and now the NCAA Tournament is starting up this week! Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the World Wide Web below.

New Mexico completed an improbable run Saturday night, beating defending champs San Diego State in a hard-fought game. They won four games in four days to become the Mountain West tournament champions, standing alone after the conference gauntlet. The Lobos were led by their best players, with 28 points from House and 21 from Mashburn. For his efforts, House was named MVP of the tournament. New Mexico secured their fate, locking in the conference auto-bid. They came into the tourney needing to win at least two games, but won four to remove any doubts.

MBB has been sensation in the Mountain West this season and they have fully overtaken every other conference as the top one for basketball in the west. The MW is set to have double the amount of teams the PAC will send to the NCAA Tournament and triple the WCC. It’s ben a four-bid league the past two seasons, but took a bit step forward this year with six teams having a strong case since January. The article goes on to give some detail about why each of those six teams have been very good for this year, and for many of them, the past few seasons as they continue to build consistent winners.

The CFB big-wigs (9 conference commissioners and Notre Dame AD) signed off on extending the CFP through 2031 on Friday. This also includes an agreement on how to distribute the revenue starting in 2026. This was met with a lot of contention but was eventually agreed on. The Big Ten and SEC will receive largest shares, then the Big 12 and ACC, then the G5 conferences, and finally, independents. They did not agree on expanding the field from 12 teams to 14, however, it was stated it won’t be smaller than 12 teams and it will continue to feature 5 conference champions.

Spring Ball Schedules:

This will be updated as more information comes in.

Air Force: Feb 8- early March (spring game likely March 9)

Boise State: March 11- April 20 (Spring Game)

Colorado State: March 19- April 20 (Spring Game)

Fresno State: March 15- April 27 (Spring Game)

Hawaii: Jan 29- Feb 25 (Spring Game)

Nevada: March 12-April 16 (Spring Game April 13)

New Mexico: Usually mid-Feb

San Diego State: March 12- April 20 (Spring Game)

San Jose State: March 19-April 27 (Spring Game)

UNLV: March 2- April 6 (Spring Game)

Utah State: March 19- April 20 (Spring Game)

Wyoming: March 26- April 27 (Spring Game)

