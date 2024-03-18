Mountain West Connection All-Tournament Team

The conference tournament has concluded, and March Madness is going to be filled with Mountain West teams. The Lobos stole the show in Las Vegas, winning four consecutive games while looking dominant for the majority of the tournament. The exciting conference tournament was highlighted by some excellent performances. Let’s look at the top players from the four-day tournament.

Guard: Jaelen House (New Mexico)

House is playing his best basketball at the right time of the year, earning MVP honors for the conference tournament. He scored a total of 92 point (23 ppg) and added 14 assists, leading the Lobos to a tournament championship.

Guard: Isaiah Stevens (Colorado State)

The senior guard came to play in Las Vegas. Stevens averaged 13 points and six assists. Stevens had a solid tournament, but ultimately the Lobo buzz saw was too much for the Rams to overcome.

Guard/Forward: JT Toppin (New Mexico)

Toppin was a beast on the board in Las Vegas, averaging 11 rebounds per game. Keeping up with Jaedon LeDee in the conference championship game helped the Lobos secure the conference championship. Toppin also added a total of 49 points in four games.

Forward: Great Osobor (Utah State)

The conference tournament may not have played out how the Aggies had hoped, but Osobor was fantastic. He averaged 24 points and 11 rebounds in his two games.

Forward: Jaedon LeDee (San Diego State)

The Aztecs may not have won the conference tournament, but LeDee was clearly the most impressive player in the tournament averaging 27 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Who do you think the top performers were in the conference tournament? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.