Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 3-18-24.

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

Mountain West teams have been focusing on the 2025 cycle for some time now, handing out offers at a rapid pace. This week, there were 40 new offers, illustrating that recruiting is not slowing down just because it’s early in the new cycle. Of those 40, the Spartans led the way with 13 offers, while the Falcons were close behind them with 10. Other teams, like Boise State, Nevada, and San Diego State were busy on the offer front as well.

For many teams, this is a chance for coaches to really dive into recruit’s highlight film and start adding players to their recruiting boards prior to going out in the spring evaluation period.

This week since San Jose State handed out the most offers, they take the first week of the 2025 cover photo.

Class of 2025 Cover Photo Total:

San Jose State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

Starting today, and through mid-April, we are in a quiet period. This basically means coaches can have contact with recruits on campus, but not off campus. This is the time of year when Junior Days mostly occur.

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 1 recruit this cycle

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

QB Li’atama Amisone was offered by Air Force

EDGE Cayden Adkins was offered by Air Force

DB Sean Craig was offered by Air Force

WR Zayne St. Laurent was offered by Air Force

TE Liam Russo was offered by Air Force

TE Dominic Henning was offered by Air Force

TE Austin Simmons was offered by Air Force

DE Jerry Washington was offered by Air Force

RB Kingston Keanaaina was offered by Air Force

LS Cole Mansour was offered by Air Force

DL Emmanuel Nwaiwu was offered by Boise State

EDGE Nusi Taumoepeau was offered by Boise State

DB Ashton Cunningham was offered by Boise State

OL Manamo’ui Muti was offered by Fresno State

2026 DB Donovan Dunmore was offered by Fresno State

DL Robert James III was offered by Nevada

QB Mason Drube was offered by Nevada

OL Graysen Lee was offered by Nevada

RB Jaxon Bell was offered by Nevada

LB Mack Fisher was offered by Nevada

QB Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele was offered by Nevada

DB Jamarey Smith was offered by San Diego State

LB Isaiah Iosefa was offered by San Diego State

DB Jayden Gray was offered by San Diego State

2026 RB/LB Chase Cahoon was offered by San Diego State

EDGE Luke Richey was offered by San Jose State

DL Lucan Amituanai was offered by San Jose State

RB Steve Chavez was offered by San Jose State

WR Brett Debergh was offered by San Jose State

TE Blake G Bryce was offered by San Jose State

LB Jake Silverman was offered by San Jose State

DB Jesse Taylor Jr was offered by San Jose State

DB Isaiah Dillon was offered by San Jose State

RB McKay Madsen was offered by San Jose State

WR Jerome Myles was offered by San Jose State

2027 OL Amaziah Siale was offered by San Jose State

2027 RB/LB Jeovanni Henley was offered by San Jose State

2028 QB Ace Amina was offered by San Jose State

2026 WR Markus Kier was offered by UNLV

Visits:

Commits:

Decommits

