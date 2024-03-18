Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 3-18-24.

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.
Mountain West teams have been focusing on the 2025 cycle for some time now, handing out offers at a rapid pace. This week, there were 40 new offers, illustrating that recruiting is not slowing down just because it’s early in the new cycle. Of those 40, the Spartans led the way with 13 offers, while the Falcons were close behind them with 10. Other teams, like Boise State, Nevada, and San Diego State were busy on the offer front as well.
For many teams, this is a chance for coaches to really dive into recruit’s highlight film and start adding players to their recruiting boards prior to going out in the spring evaluation period.
This week since San Jose State handed out the most offers, they take the first week of the 2025 cover photo.
Class of 2025 Cover Photo Total:
- San Jose State: 1
Recruiting Calendar:
Starting today, and through mid-April, we are in a quiet period. This basically means coaches can have contact with recruits on campus, but not off campus. This is the time of year when Junior Days mostly occur.
RECRUITs: The 2023-2024 FBS Recruiting Calendar has just been released! Make sure to keep a copy of this calendar handy to stay informed about school visits and when coaches will be on the road.#Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/bEMvb3hR8s— Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 27, 2023
Next College Student Athlete says:
The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.
Air Force Commitment Tracker:
Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s fun to track them over the course of the year.
Number of Falcon verbal commits: 1 recruit this cycle
Visit Recap:
Commitment Spotlight:
Recruiting Updates:
Offers:
- QB Li’atama Amisone was offered by Air Force
- EDGE Cayden Adkins was offered by Air Force
- DB Sean Craig was offered by Air Force
- WR Zayne St. Laurent was offered by Air Force
- TE Liam Russo was offered by Air Force
- TE Dominic Henning was offered by Air Force
- TE Austin Simmons was offered by Air Force
- DE Jerry Washington was offered by Air Force
- RB Kingston Keanaaina was offered by Air Force
- LS Cole Mansour was offered by Air Force
- DL Emmanuel Nwaiwu was offered by Boise State
- EDGE Nusi Taumoepeau was offered by Boise State
- DB Ashton Cunningham was offered by Boise State
- OL Manamo’ui Muti was offered by Fresno State
- 2026 DB Donovan Dunmore was offered by Fresno State
- DL Robert James III was offered by Nevada
- QB Mason Drube was offered by Nevada
- OL Graysen Lee was offered by Nevada
- RB Jaxon Bell was offered by Nevada
- LB Mack Fisher was offered by Nevada
- QB Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele was offered by Nevada
- DB Jamarey Smith was offered by San Diego State
- LB Isaiah Iosefa was offered by San Diego State
- DB Jayden Gray was offered by San Diego State
- 2026 RB/LB Chase Cahoon was offered by San Diego State
- EDGE Luke Richey was offered by San Jose State
- DL Lucan Amituanai was offered by San Jose State
- RB Steve Chavez was offered by San Jose State
- WR Brett Debergh was offered by San Jose State
- TE Blake G Bryce was offered by San Jose State
- LB Jake Silverman was offered by San Jose State
- DB Jesse Taylor Jr was offered by San Jose State
- DB Isaiah Dillon was offered by San Jose State
- RB McKay Madsen was offered by San Jose State
- WR Jerome Myles was offered by San Jose State
- 2027 OL Amaziah Siale was offered by San Jose State
- 2027 RB/LB Jeovanni Henley was offered by San Jose State
- 2028 QB Ace Amina was offered by San Jose State
- 2026 WR Markus Kier was offered by UNLV
Visits:
Commits:
Decommits
