How to watch the Selection Sunday bracket release this year: Which Mountain West teams are in

It is finally Selection Sunday! The college basketball regular season is over and March Madness is right around the corner. By the end of today, the bracket will be announced, but until then, teams are waiting to see where they will be headed for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Mountain West outlook

Here’s how the bracketology experts are viewing the Mountain West teams heading into the tournament:

Locks: New Mexico, San Diego State, Utah State

Safe Bets: Boise State, Nevada

Bubble Teams: Colorado State

Outside looking in: UNLV

DraftKings Odds:

Even though tournament teams haven’t officially been announced (other than the MW champion, who gets the auto bid), DraftKings still has odds out for teams to win the NCAA Tournament. The odds for Mountain West teams are as follows:

San Diego State: +8000

Utah State: +10,000

New Mexico: +12,000

Colorado State: +12,000

Nevada: +14,000

Boise State: +14,000

UNLV: +60,000

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

How to Watch:

Selection Sunday typically starts at 4 p.m. MT. The show will be broadcast live on CBS, so be sure to check in to see your favorite team announced.

Tournament Schedule