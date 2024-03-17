How to watch the Selection Sunday bracket release this year: Which Mountain West teams are in

It is finally Selection Sunday! The college basketball regular season is over and March Madness is right around the corner. By the end of today, the bracket will be announced, but until then, teams are waiting to see where they will be headed for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
Mountain West outlook
Here’s how the bracketology experts are viewing the Mountain West teams heading into the tournament:
Locks: New Mexico, San Diego State, Utah State
Safe Bets: Boise State, Nevada
Bubble Teams: Colorado State
Outside looking in: UNLV
DraftKings Odds:
Even though tournament teams haven’t officially been announced (other than the MW champion, who gets the auto bid), DraftKings still has odds out for teams to win the NCAA Tournament. The odds for Mountain West teams are as follows:
San Diego State: +8000
Utah State: +10,000
New Mexico: +12,000
Colorado State: +12,000
Nevada: +14,000
Boise State: +14,000
UNLV: +60,000
(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)
How to Watch:
Selection Sunday typically starts at 4 p.m. MT. The show will be broadcast live on CBS, so be sure to check in to see your favorite team announced.
Tournament Schedule
- First Four: March 19-20
- First round: March 21-22
- Second round: March 23-24
- Sweet 16: March 28-29
- Elite Eight: March 30-31
- Final Four: Saturday, April 6 (State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ)
- NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 (State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ)
