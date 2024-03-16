San Diego State v New Mexico Finals Preview! Semi recaps! Championship prediction! HP Ep. 43 out NOW!

Welcome back to Hike’s Peak, thank you for coming back to the mountain! With the semifinals out of the way, New Mexico and San Diego State emerged victorious over Colorado State and Utah State, respectively. Here’s what you’ll listen to in this episode:

(Jack will be in Vegas covering the tournament in person! Be on the lookout for more exclusive content from there!)

Summary:

S1 recap: From down 17 to complete dominance, Aztecs prevail over top seed Aggies S2 recap: Lobos sprint past Rams to advance to championship game Finals preview/predictions

Episode link is here!

If you enjoy the episode, consider rating it 5 stars, leaving a review on iTunes, or sharing the podcast with one friend who you think would enjoy it! It would help us immensely if you took the time out of your day to help the show! Also, please check out the four interviews from day one if you haven’t already (POY Great Osobor, Mason Falslev, 2nd team O’Mar Stanley, HM Max Rice)! Thank you for coming back to the mountain, and we hope to see you again soon!