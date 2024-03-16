Mountain West Reacts Results: Tourney Champ, March Madness

We asked the questions, you voted on the answers, and now we provide the results.

Fans got Boise State wrong in the conference tourney.

In a bit of a surprise, the Broncos got the majority of the votes, although it was only a quarter of the total. Still, they were the leader in who people thought would win the MW tournament and New Mexico was in charge of the game from start to finish. Utah State also got a high number of votes. San Diego State didn’t get much love.

The 6 team bid dream is alive and well

Mountain West fans believe! New Mexico definitely helped itself out this weekend, and fans think it will be enough for them to get over the bubble hump and into the NCAA Tournament. We will see on Sunday if the selection commitment feels the same way.