Fresno State fires Justin Hutson

After 6 years of diminishing returns, Fresno St has moved on from Justin Hutson. The move was announced after the Dogs fell in overtime to Utah State on Thursday. The 2023-2024 season came to an end with a 12-21 record, the year after falling to 11-20. Even though he put together 23 win seasons in 2018 and 2021, with a Basketball Championship trophy in the latter season, no other season in Fresno was above .500. He ends his time in Fresno with a 92-94 total record, a marked step down from Rodney Terry’s prior mark. The Bulldogs will now conduct a search for a replacement, and Hutson will move to a position in the Athletic Department until his current contract ends on April 30.

It has been reported by the Fresno Bee that Hutson was almost fired last year, but threatened a racial discrimination lawsuit against the university that saved his job at the time. The lame duck season seemed to be exactly that, and Hutson was still shown the door after continuing to halt progress in the program just when it could least afford it. WIth conference realignment swirling once again, a basketball program that’s become deadweight is not what any conference is going to be looking for.

Now comes the time for Fresno St to truly hit a home run with their next hire, especially as the Mountain West as a whole is looking stronger and stronger in basketball. The normal names of Vance Walberg and Quincy Pondexter have started to swirl, but I’d expect the Dogs to go a bit more off the beaten path for this hire. Joe Pasternak will probably be top of the list, but Stanford opening might lead to more competition for his services. Matt Logie at Montana State might be a name to look at, and Utah State has found success taking a coach from the Bobcats.

More information will be posted as it comes available, and when a new hire is made to hopefully rejuvenate the Save Mart Center and bring the success back.