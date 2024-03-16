Mountain West Conference Tournament Championship: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread.

Be sure to watch the Mountain West Tournament today as games continue. Staff writers Vic Aquino and Jack Thompson will be on location, providing insight and updates. Follow them on Twitter: @VicD_SJ, @JackTalksCFB

Also, be sure to follow Matt Hanifan as he provides live game updates and analysis all weekend long: @mph_824_

How To Watch:

Saturday, March 16th

San Diego State vs New Mexico (4:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS

﻿Odds:

DraftKings Line:

San Diego State/New Mexico: -2 San Diego State, O/U 142.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Who Will Win:

Poll Who will win? San Diego State

New Mexico vote view results 50% San Diego State (6 votes)

50% New Mexico (6 votes) 12 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion in the comments section.