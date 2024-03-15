HP Day 2 recap! 6 bid MW is real! Quarterfinal recaps + Semifinal preview/prediction

Welcome back to Hike’s Peak, thank you for coming back to the mountain! Let’s go over an all time day of Mountain West Tournament play that secured the six bid dream! Here’s what to you’ll here in this episode:
(Jack will be in Vegas covering the tournament in person! Be on the lookout for more exclusive content from there!)
Summary:
- Q1 recap: Utah State survives in OT against Fresno State, Justin Hutson era ends
- Q2 recap: Jaedon LeDee vs. Dedan Thomas Jr goes to OT, Aztecs outlasts UNLV
- Q3 recap: Colorado State outruns Nevada to semifinals
- Q4 recap: New Mexico clinches March Madness berth / 6 bid MW (fingers crossed) with Jaelan House / Donovan Dent going off on Boise State
- S1 prediction: #1 Utah State vs #5 San Diego State
- S2 prediction: #7 Colorado State vs #6 New Mexico
- Yes, I actually predicted all the semifinal teams right
