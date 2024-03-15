HP Day 2 recap! 6 bid MW is real! Quarterfinal recaps + Semifinal preview/prediction

Welcome back to Hike’s Peak, thank you for coming back to the mountain! Let’s go over an all time day of Mountain West Tournament play that secured the six bid dream! Here’s what to you’ll here in this episode:

(Jack will be in Vegas covering the tournament in person! Be on the lookout for more exclusive content from there!)

Summary:

Q1 recap: Utah State survives in OT against Fresno State, Justin Hutson era ends Q2 recap: Jaedon LeDee vs. Dedan Thomas Jr goes to OT, Aztecs outlasts UNLV Q3 recap: Colorado State outruns Nevada to semifinals Q4 recap: New Mexico clinches March Madness berth / 6 bid MW (fingers crossed) with Jaelan House / Donovan Dent going off on Boise State S1 prediction: #1 Utah State vs #5 San Diego State S2 prediction: #7 Colorado State vs #6 New Mexico Yes, I actually predicted all the semifinal teams right

Episode link is here!

If you enjoy the episode, consider rating it 5 stars, leaving a review on iTunes, or sharing the podcast with one friend who you think would enjoy it! It would help us immensely if you took the time out of your day to help the show! Also, please check out the four interviews from day one if you haven’t already (POY Great Osobor, Mason Falslev, 2nd team O’Mar Stanley, HM Max Rice)! Thank you for coming back to the mountain, and we hope to see you again soon!