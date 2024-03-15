Nevada falls flat in MW quarterfinals, loses to Colorado State

Nevada was the hottest team in the Mountain West coming into the conference tournament. After an upset by Fresno State in the first round and some wild games in the quarterfinals, that March air hit Nevada right in the face.

The seven-seed Colorado Rams upset second-seed Nevada 85-78. It would be easy to throw fault at the officiating (it hasn’t been great the entire tournament) but Nevada was simply outplayed.

The Rams came out firing which led to a 10-point first-half lead. Nevada had issues finding open shots early on, and Colorado State had an answer for just about everything. The Wolf Pack got in foul trouble early, which eventually led to Nick Davidson fouling out in the second half.

The broadcast mentioned Nevada had been dealing with a flu bug among the players, and plenty of the players were gassed towards the end. Nevada is now 2-5 in the conference tournament under Steve Alford and this is the second year the Pack went one-and-done in the tournament.

Scoring Summary

1st Half

Colorado State 43 - Nevada 33

2nd Half

Colorado State 42 - Nevada 45

Final: Colorado State 85, Nevada 78

Offense

Nevada’s shooting started rough. The team only shot 38.1 percent from the field in the first half, with most of the points coming from Jarod Lucas.

Lucas went 5-12 overall from the field with a team-leading 18 points. He was only 2-7 from the three, but he flashed his range, hitting them from deep. Kenan Blackshear wasn’t too far behind Lucas with 16 points and also collected four rebounds and six assists.

The three-point shooting in general went cold again, as Nevada only shot 33.3 from deep. Got to give credit to Colorado State’s defense, who had Nevada’s shooters locked up pretty much all game.

The fouling became an early issue for Nevada. Heading into halftime, six players for the Pack had reached two personal fouls. By the end of it, Davidson fouled out, Daniel Foster had four, and Blackshear, K.J. Hymes, Tyler Rolison, and Tylan Pope all finished with three fouls.

Hunter McIntosh didn’t travel with the team to Vegas due to a sore knee issue. He should return for the NCAA Tournament, but his presence was missed in this one. Not just from his three-point shooting, but from the bench in general. Nevada’s bench picked up 21 points compared to Colorado State’s 35, and we got a taste of freshman center Jazz Gardner for a few minutes.

Nevada had plenty of opportunities to claw back, trimming the deficit as much as two and winning the second half. The Pack got out to a hot start to start the second half, but the Rams quickly regained a double-digit lead. Missed free throws (63.2 percent in the second half) and slow-tempo defense led to Nevada shooting themselves in the foot.

Defense

Colorado State’s 10-point first-half lead tells the story. The Rams shot 53.8 percent from the field in the first half and an even 50 percent overall.

Five Rams players scored double-digit points, including a team-leading 16 points by Jalen Lake. Star guard Isaiah Stevens picked up 15 points with seven assists, and Nique Clifford picked up a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The rebound battle was tight, with Colorado State winning 33-31. Outside of that, Colorado State took about every statistical category. Nevada was killed by the turnover, giving up 15 which led to 23 points for the Rams.

The Rams beat the Wolf Pack in second-chance points (19-11) bench points (35-21) points in the paint (36-28) and fast break points (14-7.)

Fouls were just as much of a problem for Colorado State with 26 personal fouls. Both Joel Scott and Patrick Cartier fouled out for the Rams.

Similar to the offense, Nevada’s defense was gassed. Obviously playing sick isn’t going to make it any easier, but both sides of the ball couldn’t make it click at the same time.

What’s Next

With Nevada eliminated from the conference tournament, all eyes turn to Selection Sunday. Nevada was looking like a five-seed going into the MW Tournament, but now an eight-seed or lower is more likely.

I still think a seven-eighth seed is in play, but it all depends on how nice the selection committee is. Nevada will be dancing next week, it all just depends on when and where.

While it’s unfortunate being one-and-done, the added break should be a good thing for a sick Nevada team. Once the Pack is healthy and McIntosh is (hopefully) back for the tournament next week, they should still be able to generate some noise in the bracket.

Selection Sunday will begin at 3 p.m. PST on Sunday, March 17.