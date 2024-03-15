Mountaintop View 3-15-24 Three-Peat, Cowboy questions, Tourney scores, Job opening, Spring Football News

We start today’s edition with kudos to a WBB juggernaut that accomplished the rare three-peat Wednesday night. We then move to the men’s side of things and after the first two quarterfinal games that both went to OT, we are chalk for the first semifinal game later this evening. We finish with some spring football news to whet your gridiron appetite. Enjoy!!

Back-to-back championships are tough enough, so a three-peat is so much more impressive. The Lady Rebels pulled off this rare feat as they pulled away from a 20-20 halftime score with their fast-paced offense to win going away over a game San Diego State team.

The same team Wyoming beat a few days earlier by 39 points ended their rematch on a 12-1 run and won in the first-round championship tournament game. The big question was why a key big man who had played well against Fresno State in the regular season finale blowout spent almost all of the game on the bench?

No. 1 seed Utah State survives in OT, heads to semifinals

The Aggies pull it out!@USUBasketball are moving on to the @MountainWest semifinals pic.twitter.com/UJCiuT6nnC — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) March 14, 2024

And the immediate fallout, to no one’s surprise

Thank you to all my players and coaches!



I wish the Dogs nothing but the best. pic.twitter.com/4CdMiLkWQ0 — Justin Hutson (@CoachJHutson) March 14, 2024

And the Aggies will face the Aztecs in tomorrow’s night first semifinal game

NO. 5 SAN DIEGO STATE KNOCKS OFF NO. 4 UNLV IN THE MOUNTAIN WEST TOURNAMENT @Aztec_MBB is back in the @MW_MBB Tournament Semifinals. SDSU beats UNLV for the ninth straight time in the conference tournament. pic.twitter.com/T4Yj11rH1t — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) March 15, 2024

28 newcomers are joining 80 returning players from last year’s roster for first-year Head Coach Jeff Choate. During this spring evaluation period, what positions are being looked at the most closely?

Keene had a very good first year as the leader of the Bulldog offense last season. Here he comments on those areas he wants to improve in to go up to the next level of quarterback play.

