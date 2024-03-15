 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 3-15-24 Three-Peat, Cowboy questions, Tourney scores, Job opening, Spring Football News

By RudyEspino
NCAA Basketball: San Diego State at UNLV Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

We start today’s edition with kudos to a WBB juggernaut that accomplished the rare three-peat Wednesday night. We then move to the men’s side of things and after the first two quarterfinal games that both went to OT, we are chalk for the first semifinal game later this evening. We finish with some spring football news to whet your gridiron appetite. Enjoy!!

UNLV Wins Third Straight MW Women’s Basketball Championship

Back-to-back championships are tough enough, so a three-peat is so much more impressive. The Lady Rebels pulled off this rare feat as they pulled away from a 20-20 halftime score with their fast-paced offense to win going away over a game San Diego State team.

Tuck’s Take: Manyawu-less Cowboys collapse in crunch time

The same team Wyoming beat a few days earlier by 39 points ended their rematch on a 12-1 run and won in the first-round championship tournament game. The big question was why a key big man who had played well against Fresno State in the regular season finale blowout spent almost all of the game on the bench?

No. 1 seed Utah State survives in OT, heads to semifinals

And the immediate fallout, to no one’s surprise

And the Aggies will face the Aztecs in tomorrow’s night first semifinal game

Five key positions to track during Nevada football’s spring camp

28 newcomers are joining 80 returning players from last year’s roster for first-year Head Coach Jeff Choate. During this spring evaluation period, what positions are being looked at the most closely?

Fresno State QB Mikey Keene Focused On Consistency, Turnovers With 2024 Prep

Keene had a very good first year as the leader of the Bulldog offense last season. Here he comments on those areas he wants to improve in to go up to the next level of quarterback play.

On the horizon:

  • Later today: Mountain West Conference Tournament Semifinals: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread (#1) and (#2)
  • Later today: Reacts Results
  • Coming tomorrow: Mountain West Conference Tournament Championship: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread.
  • Coming Sunday: Selection Sunday Bracket Announcement Mountain West Edition: How to Watch
  • Coming Monday: Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 3-18-24

