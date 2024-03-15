Mountain West Conference Tournament Semifinals: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread (#2)

Things are heating up in the Mountain West tourney, and we have you covered. Staff writers Vic Aquino and Jack Thompson will be on location, providing insight and updates. Follow them on Twitter: @VicD_SJ, @JackTalksCFB

Also, be sure to follow Matt Hanifan as he provides live game updates and analysis all weekend long: @mph_824_

How To Watch:

Friday, March 15th

New Mexico vs Colorado State (10:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network

﻿Odds:

DraftKings Line:

New Mexico/Colorado State: -2 New Mexico, O/U: 150

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Who Will Win:

Poll Who will win? New Mexico

Colorado State vote view results 80% New Mexico (4 votes)

20% Colorado State (1 vote) 5 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion in the comments section.