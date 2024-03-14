Interview w/ MW POY Great Osobor! Plus Max Rice, O’Mar Stanley, and Mason Falslev!

Welcome back to the mountain! Below is our exclusive interview with Mountain West Player of the Year and Newcomer of the year, Utah State’s Great Osobor!

You were born and raised in England, which obviously isn’t a place where basketball is the most popular sport. How did you first get into that?

I was actually born in Spain, and then I moved to England when I was 12. In Spain, basketball is a bit bigger, so I’ve been playing basketball since I was 3. Then, when I moved to England, I had to find a club to play in, and then there were different clubs. I played for a bunch of different clubs, like Bradford Dragons and MySQL. And then the coach came and saw me, and then it went on from there.

So Danny Sprinkle started recruiting you when you were in high school. What was that kind of first meeting like? Like, when did he discover you?

So, one of our assistant coaches, Chris Haslam, he’s actually from England. He came to see a bunch of college kids when I was a junior, I think. And when he saw me, at the time, I was like 6’5”. I was little, but he was like, this guy could be good. So I got a spot, and then kept in contact with him.

You won Mountain West Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. As you look back on your journey, from Spain to Bradford to Bozeman to Logan, how does it feel seeing all of your hard work pay off?

It feels really good. I want to thank God for the opportunity. This is really a team award, though. I couldn’t do it without my team. They really put me in good situations to do what I do. It feels good seeing your good hard work be rewarded, especially when a lot of people doubt you. Even your own people don’t always support you, so it’s just about proving it to yourself that you are who you say you are, or who you think you are.

