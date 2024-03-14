Mountaintop View 3-14-24

Fresno State’s basketball coach almost was fired a year ago. Here’s the inside story
Fresno State Justin Hutson was almost fired a year ago but prevented that fate by threatening legal action. Wild stuff. Read above.
Five key positions to track during Nevada football’s spring camp
March Madness is upon us, but spring football is kicking off in locations around the Mountain West too. Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net tracks five positions to keep an eye on for Nevada.
Oh, BTW Fresno won yesterday
If this game was any indication, #MWMadness is gonna be good— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 13, 2024
The 'Dogs are moving on to the quarterfinals #AtThePEAK | #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/2D9ZMV4lw3
Rams survive a closer-than-expected contest
The best word in March: ‼️#TeamTogether x @AlpineGardens pic.twitter.com/anJaKqBLns— Colorado State Men’s Basketball (@CSUMBasketball) March 13, 2024
Lobos face Boise today
Moving On in #MWMadness #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/UyUXXGGdrY— Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) March 14, 2024
#SixBidMW
Spotted on the officials table in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/UBlJ9k2yqE— Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) March 13, 2024
On The Horizon:
Today - Mountain West Baseball Power Rankings and Players of the Week
Today - Mountain West Conference Tournament Quarterfinals: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread.
