Mountaintop View 3-14-24

Mountain West hoops tournaments continue, spring football practices begin, Fresno hoops coach was almost fired last year. That and more from yesterday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Basketball: New Mexico at Boise State Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Fresno State’s basketball coach almost was fired a year ago. Here’s the inside story

Fresno State Justin Hutson was almost fired a year ago but prevented that fate by threatening legal action. Wild stuff. Read above.

Five key positions to track during Nevada football’s spring camp

March Madness is upon us, but spring football is kicking off in locations around the Mountain West too. Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net tracks five positions to keep an eye on for Nevada.

Oh, BTW Fresno won yesterday

Rams survive a closer-than-expected contest

Lobos face Boise today

#SixBidMW

On The Horizon:

Today - Mountain West Baseball Power Rankings and Players of the Week

Today - Mountain West Conference Tournament Quarterfinals: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread.

