Mountain West Baseball Power Rankings and Players of the Week

Two weeks into conference play, enough baseball has been played to make an early stab at power ratings for the Mountain West. The rankings are still fairly subjective since there are very few comparable schedules among the teams. However, the elements of success in college baseball are universal: Have three reliable starters (and a fourth standing by for NCAA and conference tournament time), a reliever that can get out of jams late in the game, a deep enough bullpen to keep you in the game when a starter doesn’t have his best stuff, and of course, an offense that can generate runs.

With those factors as my guide, my power ratings follow:

Fresno State - The Bulldogs starting three, Jake Dixon, Noah Beal, and Jack Anker are currently the best rotation in the conference. Tommy Hopfe is one of the best in the conference at closing out a game, and doubles as the starting first baseman. The offense is third in the conference in batting average and runs scored, and with the strong pitching, it’s plenty to land the Bulldogs in the top spot, and by a good margin.

New Mexico - How can you go against a team that is averaging almost 10 runs per game? The Lobos are crushing the ball right now to a tune of a .339 batting average and an on base percentage of .457 - almost half of the at bats result in a man on base. However, the Lobos do not have a deep pitching staff at all. David Lopez has been pretty consistent, Wil Bannister has had some good games, and Brian McBroom is a good closer, after that it’s a mix and match situation.

Nevada - The Wolf Pack have a trio of strong starters led by ace Jason Doktorczyk and an excellent closer in Casey Burfield. The offense is fourth in the league in batting average, and the lineup is balanced with some pop in the bats from top to bottom.

Air Force - The Falcons have struggled offensively early in the season while playing all their games on the road. With a team batting average of .245, they’ve been relying on free passes and clutch home runs from the middle of the lineup to salvage some wins. The rotation has been inconsistent, with signs of improvement as Dylan Rogers recovers from arm issues in the preseason. Closer Doyle Gehring already has a win and two saves since returning to the bullpen this year.

UNLV - The Rebels started the season strong at 9-1, but have lost 5 in a row now to Mountain West competition. The hitting is strong with a .321 batting average and double digit runs five times this year. San Simon and Austin Cates have pitched well as starters, but the depth in the bullpen has not been adequate, as demonstrated by the 31 runs scored in one game by New Mexico and 16 by San Jose State.

San Diego State - The pitching has been pretty good, aided by playing a lot of games in Tony Gwynn Stadium, a pitcher’s best friend in the Mountain West. That same factor has contributed to fairly low offensive output and a conference low 8 home runs. At 2-4 in conference, I’ve got them sixth, but they have losses to two of the best in the conference thus far.

San Jose State - Having been picked at the top of the conference in the preseason, the Spartans are certainly underperforming thus far. All their starters have ERAs above 6.50, and the team has a batting average of .245, not a recipe for success.

MOUNTAIN WEST PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Pitcher of the Week

Noah Beal - Beal pitched 7 innings against UC Irvine and gave up only one earned run on three hits, no walks, and 12 strikeouts as the Fresno State Bulldogs beat the Anteaters 13-1. It was Beal’s first win as a Bulldog since transferring from UNLV last year.

Player of the Week

Khalil Walker - Walker had a big series for the New Mexico Lobos against the UNLV Rebels, hitting .642 with 9 hits in 14 at bats. Walker scored 7 runs, knocked in 4 runs and had two doubles as the Lobos leadoff man, igniting the team to score a total of 44 runs in the three game series.