Mountain West Conference Tournament Quarterfinals: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread.

Be sure to watch the Mountain West Tournament today as games continue. Staff writers Vic Aquino and Jack Thompson will be on location, providing insight and updates. Follow them on Twitter: @VicD_SJ, @JackTalksCFB
Also, be sure to follow Matt Hanifan as he provides live game updates and analysis all weekend long: @mph_824_
How To Watch:
Thursday, March 14th
Utah State vs Fresno State (1:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network
UNLV vs San Diego State (3:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network
Nevada vs Colorado State (7:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network
Boise State vs New Mexico (9:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
Utah State/Fresno State: -12 Fresno State, O/U 141.5
UNLV/San Diego State: -4.5 San Diego State, O/U 132.5
Nevada/Colorado State: -2.5 Nevada, O/U 138.5
Boise State/New Mexico: -1 Boise State, O/U: 153.5
(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)
Who Will Win:
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
98%
Utah State
-
1%
Fresno State
Poll
Who will win?
-
32%
UNLV
-
67%
San Diego State
Poll
Who will win?
-
61%
Nevada
-
38%
Colorado State
Poll
Who will win?
-
58%
Boise State
-
41%
New Mexico
Join the discussion in the comments section.
Loading comments...