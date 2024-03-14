Mountain West Conference Tournament Quarterfinals: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread.

Be sure to watch the Mountain West Tournament today as games continue. Staff writers Vic Aquino and Jack Thompson will be on location, providing insight and updates. Follow them on Twitter: @VicD_SJ, @JackTalksCFB

Also, be sure to follow Matt Hanifan as he provides live game updates and analysis all weekend long: @mph_824_

How To Watch:

Thursday, March 14th

Utah State vs Fresno State (1:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network UNLV vs San Diego State (3:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network Nevada vs Colorado State (7:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network Boise State vs New Mexico (9:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Utah State/Fresno State: -12 Fresno State, O/U 141.5

UNLV/San Diego State: -4.5 San Diego State, O/U 132.5

Nevada/Colorado State: -2.5 Nevada, O/U 138.5

Boise State/New Mexico: -1 Boise State, O/U: 153.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Who Will Win:

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 98% Utah State (50 votes)

1% Fresno State (1 vote) 51 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? UNLV

San Diego State vote view results 32% UNLV (22 votes)

67% San Diego State (45 votes) 67 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Nevada

Colorado State vote view results 61% Nevada (42 votes)

38% Colorado State (26 votes) 68 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Boise State

New Mexico vote view results 58% Boise State (40 votes)

41% New Mexico (28 votes) 68 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion in the comments section.