 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mountain West Conference Tournament Quarterfinals: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread.

The second round tips off today!

By MikeWittmann
/ new
San Diego State v Boise State Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Be sure to watch the Mountain West Tournament today as games continue. Staff writers Vic Aquino and Jack Thompson will be on location, providing insight and updates. Follow them on Twitter: @VicD_SJ, @JackTalksCFB

Also, be sure to follow Matt Hanifan as he provides live game updates and analysis all weekend long: @mph_824_

How To Watch:

Thursday, March 14th

Utah State vs Fresno State (1:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network

UNLV vs San Diego State (3:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network

Nevada vs Colorado State (7:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network

Boise State vs New Mexico (9:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Utah State/Fresno State: -12 Fresno State, O/U 141.5

UNLV/San Diego State: -4.5 San Diego State, O/U 132.5

Nevada/Colorado State: -2.5 Nevada, O/U 138.5

Boise State/New Mexico: -1 Boise State, O/U: 153.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Who Will Win:

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 98%
    Utah State
    (50 votes)
  • 1%
    Fresno State
    (1 vote)
51 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 32%
    UNLV
    (22 votes)
  • 67%
    San Diego State
    (45 votes)
67 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 61%
    Nevada
    (42 votes)
  • 38%
    Colorado State
    (26 votes)
68 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 58%
    Boise State
    (40 votes)
  • 41%
    New Mexico
    (28 votes)
68 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion in the comments section.

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...