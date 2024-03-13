Spartans hit all the superlatives but come up short

In San Jose State’s last gasp of the season in the first-round of the conference championships, the Spartans came out with a level of effort and intensity that certainly belies a two-win conference team vs. a team likely to make the NCAA tournament.

But in the end, the pace and energy emitted by San Jose just wasn’t enough against a bigger, stronger, more experienced Colorado State team in a 72-62 loss Wednesday afternoon in Las Vegas.

“It came down to a few plays in the end and timely shooting by Colorado State,” said Spartan head coach Tim Miles. “We didn’t shoot the 3 well but we competed well.”

San Jose stayed right up with the Rams coming close to playing spoiler.

“I thought we had really good effort overall, except the last four minutes of the first-half,” said SJS guard Alvaro Cardenas finishing with a game-high 18 points along with nine rebounds and six assists. “They were just better down the stretch, but I’m proud of our effort and how we competed.”

The last four minutes of the first-half was also exactly the point Colorado State upped their defensive effort leading to a 15-0 run.

The Spartans threw the kitchen sink trying to slow down the Ram’s all-world and NBA-bound guard Isaiah Stevens who finished with a double-double (11 points, 10 assists). SJS’ pressure played a part in keeping Stevens scoring down, but Stevens’ speed and vision still benefits everyone else.

“I wish you could tell some of my teammates about my speed, because they don’t think I’m that athletic, but yes, my speed is kind of one of my “superpowers,”’ said Stevens with a good dose of laughter. “I’m not that big or as strong as a lot of these guys, so I do use my quickness and change-of-pace to create angles, put pressure on the defense and create more opportunities.”

Cardenas added, “Man, Isaiah is a really, really good player and despite the pressure we put on him and not shooting it that well, he still got a double-double.”

The Spartans also have their own claims on speed and quickness in Myron Amey, Jr. and freshman Latrell Davis. Complementing Cardenas, Amey and Davis were double-digit contributors with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Amey’s 14 first-half points and shooting 60% from the field kept the Rams off-balance, as did Cardenas’ own mastery inside the paint.

“These guys haven’t gotten a break all season: injuries, illnesses, you name it and to see them battle tonight makes me proud to be their coach,” said Miles. “Regardless, I believe they’re elevating San Jose State basketball where it should be.”

Defensively, the Spartans were without any big bodies all year, where SJS struggled all year with consistency. But against the Rams, the Spartans’ active hands and swarming defense caused enough havoc that Colorado State head coach Niko Medved had to recalibrate.

“You walk into the arena and it just feels different - the vibe and intensity and nerves step up a bit, which does make it awesome,” said Medved a long-time friend along the Miles’ coaching tree history. “We knew Coach Miles was going to have them prepared and they were. We struggled with shots early.”

Miles on the added friendship dimension with Medved, “I don’t like it. It’s just hard. He’s such a good friend for a long time, but I wish them luck and a good game against Nevada in the next round.”

Meanwhile, the Spartans face an off-season revamp and rebuild of an interior game to compliment very good peripheral pieces. If so, expect a good to much better next season.

“I’m glad we just didn’t put our head down and give up,” said Cardenas. “This off-season we’ve got to work harder and keep improving. We had a lot of freshmen this year and they stepped up.”

“We’ve got a lot of work to do.”