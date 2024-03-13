Mountaintop View 3-13-24. Early Signing Day, SDSU, Nevada Spring Practices, MBB Teams & Awards, Chad Savage.

The Mountain West Men’s Basketball Tournament will start TODAY! Plus, other updates in the world of college sports. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Signing day have moved from the middle to the start of December, and more changes are coming. This article spoke with a number of people involved in various roles in college football, and they had a lot to say. It cleans up one aspect of the chaos in December and helps determine the number of scholarships available for transfer season. These changes don’t come without a price, however, Expect coaches to be fired earlier than ever to get new coaches in before the signing period starts to salvage recruiting classes. Then there is a lot of discussion on whether or not to add a June early signing day. Some said they would still want to evaluate senior film, but the other side would be it would clear up uncommittable offers. One person is even bringing up the idea of getting rid of signing days altogether.

The Sean Lewis era of San Diego State football is taking the field for spring practices. He is supposed to install his fast-paced offense, a welcome change for fans. The spring will feature a wide-open quarterback competition, and a huge change change from the famed 3-3-5 defense to a 4-2-5 style. In addition to all of this, SDSU will have to find new special teams players, which was the lone strength of the team during last year’s struggling season, in addition to most of the starters on the offense and defense.

The Wolf Pack also started spring ball and Coach Choate laid out his list of things he wants to accomplish during the 15 practices. He wants to establish strong practice habits, and have a clear expectation of what the standard it. He wants to come out of April with a clear depth chart that gets people ready to play in August. And finally, he wants to find out how competitive his players are by constantly putting them in situations to compete with one another. Choate calls this spring the most important of his tenure as he tries to establish the foundation of the program.

Mountain West MBB All-Conference Team and Awards.

On the horizon: